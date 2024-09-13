Member Login
Home » Investing » Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

Basic materials are anything but basic. These are the back bone of every economy, and should be the back bone of your portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a fantastic way to grow the wealth of Canadians. That’s because all the gains you make, whether from dividends, interest, or capital appreciation, are tax-free! Even with just $7,000, smart investing in dividend stocks or growth-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETF) can compound over time. Thusly, you can allow your money to snowball without the government taking a cut.

Plus, investors can reinvest earnings to keep the growth going, thereby making it a powerful tool for generating significant income down the road, all while keeping every cent of it! So let’s get into it, shall we?

Beyond basic

Investing in basic materials is like investing in the building blocks of the global economy. This industry covers essential commodities like metals, chemicals, and raw materials used in construction, manufacturing, and everyday products. As demand for infrastructure and goods grows, companies in the basic materials sector are well-positioned to benefit. The copper for electronics, lumber for homes, or chemicals for pharmaceuticals – the need for these materials is constant and tied to the progress of various industries.

What makes basic materials particularly attractive is the ability to hedge against inflation. As costs rise, so do the prices of these essential commodities. This can boost profitability for companies in the sector. Plus, with trends like renewable energy and electric vehicles picking up, demand for key materials such as lithium and rare earth metals is surging. Needless to say, this is an exciting time to invest in a sector that’s critical for future growth.

Teck stock

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) is a leading Canadian mining company that’s all about supplying these essential materials powering the world. It’s known for producing a variety of key resources like copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, which are vital for industries ranging from construction to technology. With global operations, Teck has a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. It is now working to reduce its environmental impact while meeting the growing demand for these essential materials. Its diversified portfolio of resources also helps mitigate risks in fluctuating commodity markets, making them a solid choice for investors.

Yet what makes Teck stand out is its long-term growth potential, especially with copper. As the world moves toward electrification and green energy, the demand for copper is expected to surge. Teck is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. It’s also got a strong presence in steelmaking coal, crucial for infrastructure projects around the world. Overall, Teck Resources offers investors an opportunity to tap into the global demand for critical materials with a company that’s committed to sustainable practices.

Growing, and valuable

Teck is a now a top pick. With a market cap of $30.7 billion and enterprise value of $41.4 billion, it’s in a strong financial position. The company recently shifted focus to become a pure-play energy transition metals business, capitalizing on the growing demand for materials like copper, which is essential for renewable energy technologies. In the second quarter of 2024, Teck hit record copper production of 110,400 tonnes, with Quebrada Blanca alone contributing 51,300 tonnes. This robust production, coupled with the company’s sale of its steelmaking coal business, highlights its strategic move towards metals that will play a pivotal role in the future of green energy.

For investors, Teck’s current performance is backed by strong market fundamentals. With quarterly revenue growing by 10.1% year-over-year and cash flows from operations of $1.3 billion in Q2 2024, Teck continues to show its financial strength. Its forward annual dividend yield of 0.9% is attractive, especially with the company approving a $0.625 per share dividend to be paid in September. Additionally, Teck authorized a significant share buyback of up to $2.8 billion, providing further value to shareholders. As demand for copper and other critical metals grows, Teck is positioned to thrive. Thereby making it a solid investment for those looking to ride the wave of the energy transition.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The tops of soda cans
Dividend Stocks

Stock-Split Watch: Is Coca-Cola Next?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I think this consumer staple dividend king is now overdue for a stock split.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Stable Stock Can Create $792.20 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for some long-term passive income? This is one stable, safe stock that could bring that in for…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

8.9% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for passive income that lasts? Consider this stock with a high dividend yield and a supported payout…

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Food Stocks: What to Watch in September

| Adam Othman

Even though food stocks should theoretically be just as secure as other stocks of necessary/critical businesses like utilities, that’s typically…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy if They Dip a Bit

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks I'd buy more of right now. Here's a look at two you should…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Best Stocks to Buy in September: TSX Real Estate Sector

| Robin Brown

With interest rates quickly dipping, REITs are on the rise. Here are two to top REITs to look at adding…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Canadian Dividend Stocks for Every Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are perfect for investors looking for security and steady returns over time.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock looks like a great deal after recently getting pummelled.

Read more »