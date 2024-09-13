Member Login
Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.26 in Monthly Passive Income

Monthly passive income stocks can give you far more than annual returns, but dividend income that can be reinvested time and again.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Cogs turning against each other

Monthly dividend stocks are a fantastic option for investors looking to build consistent income. These provide regular cash flow instead of having to wait for quarterly payouts. That steady income can be reinvested more frequently, accelerating the growth of your portfolio over time. Or simply give you extra spending money month after month!

Why monthly dividend stocks?

Monthly dividend stocks are a great investment option because they offer more frequent cash flow. Thusly, investors can reinvest dividends faster and benefit from compound growth sooner. Unlike quarterly dividends, where you might only get four payouts a year, monthly dividends give you twelve opportunities to reinvest, thereby accelerating the snowball effect. The power of compounding means that the more frequently you can reinvest your earnings, the more quickly your investment grows over time, maximizing returns in the long run.

On top of the compounding advantage, monthly dividend stocks also provide a steady and reliable income stream. This can be especially appealing for investors looking for passive income or those wanting to boost their retirement savings. With a consistent payout every month, it’s easier to plan and manage finances. Plus you can choose to either reinvest for growth or use the money for everyday expenses. This combination of regular income and faster growth potential makes monthly dividend stocks a solid choice for both new and seasoned investors.

Nothing is without risk

While monthly dividend stocks can offer great benefits, these aren’t without risks. One of the main concerns is that some companies might not have the financial stability to maintain consistent payouts, especially if the stocks are in volatile industries. This can lead to dividend cuts, which can hurt both your income stream and the stock’s value. Some high-yield stocks may also seem appealing. Yet if the company’s payout ratio is unsustainable, it could be a red flag for future trouble. So, while monthly dividends sound great, it’s important to dig deeper into the company’s financial health.

Sectors that tend to be less risky for monthly dividend stocks are usually more stable and recession-resistant, like utilities, real estate like real estate investment trusts (REIT), and consumer staples. These sectors generally provide essential services or products. This means the stocks have more predictable revenue streams. Companies in these areas are often more able to maintain consistent dividends because the cash flow is less dependent on economic cycles. Smoother cash flows make the stocks a safer bet for long-term income investors.

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) stands out as a great investment option, especially for those seeking stability in the industrial real estate sector. With a market cap of $4 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.1% at writing, it offers reliable income potential. The REIT focuses on owning and managing industrial properties. These tend to be more recession-resistant as they house essential operations like warehousing and logistics. Dream Industrial’s strategic presence in Canada, Europe, and the U.S., with 71.9 million square feet of leasable area, ensures a diversified and stable revenue stream.

Beyond dividends, Dream Industrial REIT’s growth in net rental income, which rose by 5.6% year-over-year, showcases its strong operational performance. With a net asset value (NAV) per unit of $16.73 and assets totalling $8 billion, the trust is well-positioned for future growth. Furthermore, its focus on development projects and joint ventures further boosts its potential. For investors seeking both consistent income and long-term capital appreciation in the real estate space, Dream Industrial REIT checks all the right boxes.

Bottom line

So how much could that $15,000 get you? Let’s look at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which sits at 3.6%, and assume we see another rise of this amount in the next year. From there, we’ll add in dividend income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
DIR.UN – now$13.851,083$0.70$758.10monthly$15,000
DIR.UN – 3.6%$14.351,083$0.70$758.10monthly$15,541.05

As you can see, investors immediately get $758.10 in annual dividend income and $541.05 in returns. That’s total passive income of $1,299.15! Or $108.26 each month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

