Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA investors can expect to generate above-average capital gains from these fundamentally strong Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in shares of fundamentally strong Canadian companies can help achieve above-average returns over time. Meanwhile, investors can maximize their gains using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in stocks. Within a TFSA, investors benefit from tax-free treatment on capital gains, dividends, and interest income, providing a substantial boost to long-term investment returns.

The TFSA contribution limit is $7,000 in 2024, providing ample room for investors to capitalize on high-growth opportunities. Against this backdrop, here are four Canadian stocks worth buying and holding for years within a TFSA.

TFSA stock #1

If you’re looking for a stock to buy and hold forever in your TFSA, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a fantastic option. This financial services company has an impressive track record of steady, double-digit growth in both sales and earnings. Thanks to its solid financials, goeasy has outperformed the TSX and returned significant cash to its shareholders through higher dividends.

In the past five years, goeasy stock has seen a remarkable gain of about 282%, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30%. This stellar performance is complemented by its strong history of increasing dividends over the last decade.

goeasy’s leadership in the subprime lending market, geographical expansion, diversified funding sources, and steady credit performance position the company well for continued growth. Further, its focus on operational efficiency will support goeasy’s long-term profitability. This, in turn, will drive future dividend payments and its share price.

TFSA stock #2

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an excellent stock to capitalize on the digital shift. With its unified commerce solutions, this Canadian tech giant is poised to benefit from the ongoing shift in the selling models towards multi-channel platforms.

Despite the macro headwinds, Shopify consistently grows its gross merchandise volumes and revenues. This shows the resiliency of its business model and demand for its offerings. Further, Shopify’s innovative product offerings, such as Payments and Capital, and the addition of new sales and marketing tools will continue to drive its merchant base, enhance its market share, and support its growth.

Shopify is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its offerings to drive higher adoption and boost efficiency. Additionally, Shopify’s focus on geographic expansion and transition towards an asset-light business augur well for growth, supporting its share price.

TFSA stock #3

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is a must-have in your TFSA portfolio for dividend, growth, and stability. The discount retailer offers products at low and fixed price points, attracting value-driven customers to its stores and enabling the company to grow its earnings regardless of economic conditions.

Thanks to its profitable growth and steady performance, Dollarama stock consistently generated solid returns and outperformed the broader index. For example, Dollarama stock has appreciated over 160% in the last five years, growing at a CAGR of about 21%. Besides delivering steady growth, the company enhances shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments.

The retailer’s extensive store base, value-pricing strategy, and wide product assortment support its growth. Further, its direct sourcing and focus on improving productivity position it well to deliver profitable growth. This will drive its shares and ensure continued dividend payments.

TFSA stock #4

TFSA investors can bet on Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock to earn stellar returns. Shares of Celestica, a supply chain solutions provider, have rallied about 393% in the last three years. However, Celestica stock has recently witnessed a pullback, providing a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Celestica is well-positioned to tap into some of the fastest-growing industries, especially artificial intelligence (AI). With the AI market expected to expand significantly in the coming years, Celestica’s exposure to this sector could provide a strong foundation for future growth.

The company’s hyper-scale customers’ significant investments in data centre infrastructure and solid demand for its hardware platform solutions will support its growth. Further, continued strength in its Aerospace and Defense revenue will likely support its growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Turbo-Charge Your Tax-Free Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The TFSA contribution room can be a significant constraint, and the most practical way to circumvent it is to choose…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Retirement

Retirees: What Is the CPP Enhancement and How to Use it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CPP benefit might mean taking a cut from your paycheque now, but it means a far larger paycheque down…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Investing

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks Under $50

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are trading under $50 but have promising growth potential and can consistently deliver profits.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.26 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income stocks can give you far more than annual returns, but dividend income that can be reinvested time…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

RBC Stock’s Path to Doubling Your Investment: A Decade-Long Perspective

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or RBC stock has more than doubled investors' capital in 10 years and may…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top TSX stocks are only looking to grow higher as the markets recover and growth opportunities abound.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Feel Confident Buying Aggressively

| Daniel Da Costa

It’s essential to find the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy that you can have confidence in holding for the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA and Earn $67.20 in Passive Income Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA? Check. Monthly dividend stock? Check. Passive income now pouring in? Check all the boxes.

Read more »