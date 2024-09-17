Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

Here are two of the top TSX ETFs you can buy to with just $100.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), even with just $100, you can obtain a complete investment portfolio as a beginner.

Each ETF acts as a “basket” of stocks—they purchase and hold various companies according to specific rules, often based on an index. When you buy a share of that ETF, you gain proportional exposure to all the stocks within it.

So, if you’re starting small, you can still reap the benefits of diversification without needing to pick and purchase dozens of individual stocks.

Here are two top TSX-listed ETFs that I believe every beginner should consider, and you can buy shares in both for less than $100 combined.

Canadian market ETF

For around $36 per share, you can buy into the Canadian stock market with iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC).

While it’s not specifically a dividend-focused ETF, XIC offers a respectable yield of 2.92%, paid out on a quarterly basis.

This ETF provides exposure to a broad selection of 227 Canadian stocks, focusing predominantly on the larger companies.

Given the composition of the TSX, it’s heavily weighted towards financials, energy, industrials, and materials, sectors that include banks, oil companies, railways, and mining operations.

Performance-wise, XIC has delivered a decent annualized return of 7.3% over the last 10 years. However, where XIC really stands out is in its affordability; it charges a very low expense ratio of just 0.06%.

U.S. market ETF

The U.S. counterpart to XIC is iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:XUS), which currently trades at around $46 per share.

This ETF offers broad exposure to the American market, encompassing 500 large- and medium-sized companies.

Unlike XIC, XUS features a significant concentration in sectors less prevalent in Canada, such as technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary.

Although its dividend yield is lower at 0.98%, the growth potential more than compensates. Over the last 10 years, XUS has achieved a remarkable annualized return of 15.03%.

While slightly more expensive than its Canadian counterpart, with an expense ratio of 0.10%, XUS remains highly affordable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Immediately With $3,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top growth stocks are overflowing with reasons to buy them up today. And growth is certainly one key…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

A Passive-Income Powerhouse: Have it All With This AI Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) has a long history of growth and innovation through its cloud, data, and AI strategy. And it also…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Amp Up Your $7,000 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many Canadians might have a TFSA, but hardly any one has a well-diversified portfolio. So here's how to get started.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Taking CPP at 70: Is it Ever Worth the Wait?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to taking out CPP, it looks like hardly any Canadians are waiting until 70. So when is…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The time is ripe as the stock market is responding to rate cuts. Now is the time to invest $500…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $108.26 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income stocks can give you far more than annual returns, but dividend income that can be reinvested time…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top TSX stocks are only looking to grow higher as the markets recover and growth opportunities abound.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Basic materials are anything but basic. These are the back bone of every economy, and should be the back bone…

Read more »