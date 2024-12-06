Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

If you want the best of the best, don’t swim through a sea of downers. Get in on these three Canadian stocks instead.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s market offers a wealth of opportunities with its strong financial backbone, resource-driven energy sector, and burgeoning technology landscape. Each sector has its unique charm, and diving into them reveals promising investments that cater to different styles of investors. Let’s take a closer look at some standouts that have been grabbing attention recently.

Royal Bank

The financial sector remains a cornerstone of Canada’s economy, with its banks standing tall on the global stage. Among them, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) continues to solidify its position as a leader.

Recently, RBC reported an impressive 17.7% jump in adjusted net income for the quarter, reaching a remarkable $4.44 billion. This was fuelled in part by its acquisition of HSBC’s Canadian operations, a strategic move that has brought in nearly 780,000 new clients and significantly bolstered its retail and commercial banking services.

Add to this a strong performance in wealth management, where rising fees and improved market conditions have helped drive growth, and RBC stands out as a compelling choice for those seeking steady, long-term returns. Even as it prudently sets aside funds for potential loan defaults, its strong fundamentals and strategic vision point to a bright future.

Enbridge

Turning to the energy sector, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a powerhouse, particularly in a country rich in natural resources. The Canadian stock’s recent guidance for 2025 has caught the attention of many, projecting adjusted core earnings of up to $20 billion.

Such confidence is backed by its strategic expansion efforts, including the acquisition of three utilities from Dominion Energy for $14 billion. This deal solidified Enbridge’s position in the gas distribution business, complementing its extensive oil and gas operations.

Plans to invest nearly $7 billion in 2025 underline its growth ambitions, while a 3% dividend increase demonstrates its commitment to rewarding shareholders. With energy demand remaining robust and Enbridge’s ability to innovate and adapt, it’s clear this Canadian stock is poised to deliver both value and growth.

Shopify

In the technology space, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) continues to shine as one of Canada’s most exciting growth stories. As the largest tech company in the country by market capitalization, Shopify has transformed the e-commerce landscape, enabling businesses of all sizes to thrive online.

Its platform is now utilized by more than 26,000 customers in over 160 countries, showcasing its global appeal and scalability. Shopify’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable, with exponential growth during the pandemic cementing its status as a leader in tech innovation.

While recent earnings specifics may be missing, the Canadian stock’s forward momentum is unmistakable. Shopify’s ability to continually evolve its platform and meet the needs of a dynamic market makes it a standout, especially for investors seeking high-growth potential.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in Canada isn’t just about finding companies that perform well in the short term. It’s about tapping into a diversified economy that balances stability with innovation. RBC, Enbridge, and Shopify all highlight how different sectors can cater to various investor needs, whether it’s steady income, capital appreciation, or explosive growth.

As the world looks for economic stability, Canada stands out as a safe haven for investment. There’s something here for everyone. Whether you’re drawn to the security of banking, the tangible assets of energy, or the dynamism of technology. RBC, Enbridge, and Shopify exemplify the best that Canada has to offer—each carving out its place in a market full of potential. As always, a thoughtful approach to research and alignment with personal financial goals will help ensure that investments pay off, not just in dollars but in peace of mind.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

Opinion: This Is the Safest TSX Stock for 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

The inherent defensive nature of Dollarama’s business model and its expansion plans make it one of the safest stocks for…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 High-Growth Canadian Stocks for Investors to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These high-growth Canadian stocks have demonstrated resilience and robust performance, even amid market fluctuations.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $2,000 of cash to invest? There are always opportunities in the market. Here are three high quality businesses to…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 40

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor needing extra passive income to bridge the gap for retirement, you're not alone. And this stock…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a windfall of $5,000, few stocks out there are offering up the growth that these three do.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

The CRA is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some bad red flags that many investors may be overlooking, but fear not! Here's how to side step…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,970 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $252.44/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock not only provides you with a high yield, but a monthly one!

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trading at valuations not seen in years, this Canadian stock's combination of strong financial performance and operational stability makes it…

Read more »