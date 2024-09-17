Use the TFSA and Create $460.80 in Tax-Free Passive Income

The TFSA is a great way to create some savings, but by maxing it out with a dividend stock, you can max out your passive income as well!

For Canadians, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a dream come true when it comes to creating tax-free passive income. Whether you’re earning dividends from stocks or generating returns from other investments, all your gains stay completely tax-free. As of 2024, Canadians can contribute up to $7,000 this year, meaning the potential for tax-free earnings grows even more. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allows you to build wealth without paying taxes on withdrawals, thereby making it an ideal vehicle for those looking to generate monthly passive income. So, let’s get started.

Maxing it out

A great way to make sure you’re consistently growing your TFSA is by setting up automated contributions. This takes the guesswork out of saving and ensures that you’re steadily working towards maxing out that $7,000 annual limit. By doing this, you won’t feel the pinch of a big lump sum payment. Plus, it can fit neatly into your monthly budget. Then, once you’ve maxed out your TFSA for the year, the money you make from investments will grow and be 100% tax-free.

The benefits are huge. Maxing out your TFSA not only protects your investment growth from taxes. It also gives you more flexibility. You can withdraw funds at any time without any penalties or tax implications, which is a major advantage. If you don’t contribute the maximum amount each year, don’t worry. The unused room carries over, so you can catch up when you’re able.

Make it more

While saving in a TFSA is a great start, investing is where your money really starts to work for you. Holding dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts (REIT), or exchange-traded funds (ETF) in your TFSA can create a stream of passive income — one that compounds over time. For instance, investing in dividend-paying stocks means you’ll receive regular payments that stay tax-free within your TFSA. Thus boosting your total return without any extra effort.

The beauty of investing in a TFSA is that your earnings aren’t just saved. They’re multiplied! By choosing solid investments and letting them grow over time, you’re turning savings into more significant future wealth. The more you invest, the greater the potential for passive income each month. Thus creating a snowball effect that makes your money work even harder.

Consider Automotive REIT

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) is a standout investment for those looking for reliable, steady returns. With its strong earnings momentum and consistent performance, it’s an attractive option. The company’s net income of $51 million in 2023, along with an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 87.6%, demonstrates its ability to maintain healthy cash flow while continuing to grow. “We are well-positioned to generate strong financial results through our portfolio of triple-net leases,” said Chief Executive Officer Milton Lamb.

The real estate investment trust has shown an 11.4% increase in rental revenue, signalling solid demand and a strong financial foundation. With fixed and consumer price index-linked annual rent increases, Automotive Properties REIT offers long-term stability and predictable cash flow. Its strategic acquisitions have fuelled growth, while its monthly distributions at 6.83% at writing make it an excellent choice for passive-income seekers.

Foolish takeaway

So, how much could you earn? Passive income can be created through that $7,000 in dividends alone by investing in APR.UN today. Here’s how much investors could earn.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL APR.UN $12.15 576 $0.80 $460.80 monthly $7,000

That’s right, you can create $460.80 in annual passive income! So, the TFSA is the ultimate tool for Canadians to grow tax-free passive income, especially with investments like Automotive Properties REIT. By setting up automated contributions and investing wisely, you can easily maximize your TFSA, letting your money work for you while staying completely tax-free. It’s all about smart investing for steady, worry-free returns!