The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

It can be hard to come up with the perfect portfolio for a TFSA. So, don’t! Invest here for the best stocks the TSX has to offer.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Diversification is essential for Canadian investors looking to grow their portfolios while managing risk. Studies show that a well-diversified portfolio can reduce volatility by up to 25%. All while still delivering solid returns over time. By spreading investments across different sectors and assets, investors can better withstand market fluctuations and capitalize on opportunities for growth, thus making diversification a key strategy for long-term success. But which sectors should investors go for?

Where to look

For Canadians investing through their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), two key sectors stand out for long-term growth: technology and renewable energy. The tech sector has been a driving force on the TSX, with impressive gains over the past decade. Yet renewable energy stocks have also surged as the global shift towards green energy picks up momentum. Both sectors are positioned for significant growth as they align with global trends in innovation and sustainability, thereby making them prime candidates for TFSA investments.

At the same time, investing in individual companies for the long term can be challenging. The average lifespan of companies on the TSX is about 20 years, with many either merging, going bankrupt, or being acquired. In fact, nearly half of all companies listed on the TSX a decade ago no longer exist today. This highlights the difficulty of predicting which companies will thrive long term, especially in volatile or rapidly changing industries.

Keep it safe

This is why exchange-traded funds (ETF) offer such a compelling option. And if there is one Canadians can easily consider, it’s the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU). XIU provides exposure to Canada’s top 60 companies across various sectors, ensuring built-in diversification. Over the past decade, XIU has delivered an average annual return of around 7%, thus making it a solid choice for Canadians seeking steady growth. By holding a basket of established companies, XIU reduces the risks associated with betting on individual stocks while capturing the overall performance of the Canadian economy.

Furthermore, XIU’s low management fees and ease of access make it an excellent choice for TFSA investors who prefer a passive, hands-off approach. With over $10 billion in assets under management, it’s one of the most popular and liquid ETFs on the TSX, ensuring that investors can enter or exit positions easily without significant costs or delays.

Investing in XIU not only mitigates the risks tied to individual company failures. It also provides strong long-term growth prospects in the Canadian market. In fact, it offers a year-to-date increase of 13% at writing, with a 3% dividend yield! Its blend of top-performing sectors, including finance, energy, and materials, ensures that investors can benefit from a wide range of market opportunities. All while enjoying the tax advantages of a TFSA.

Bottom line

Diversifying your portfolio is one of the smartest moves for long-term growth and stability, especially in a TFSA. By spreading investments across various sectors and assets, you reduce risks and boost your chances of steady returns. Pairing this strategy with investments in strong sectors like technology, renewable energy, and ETFs such as XIU ensures you’re well-positioned for the future, allowing you to enjoy both growth and tax benefits!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

