2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

ETFs are no longer just conservative options. Get into any growth area and consider these two ETFs to gain more growth!

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been a fantastic tool for Canadians to grow their wealth, often delivering impressive returns. For instance, the average return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index ETF has been about 7-8% annually over the past decade. This steady growth, combined with the ease of diversification that ETFs offer, has made them increasingly popular. Many investors are surprised at how these seemingly simple funds have delivered such robust long-term returns. So, let’s look at why these ETFs are simply a perfect investment.

The strength of ETFs

ETFs have become more versatile, offering access to different sectors, themes, and asset classes. These are no longer just conservative, passive investments. With options ranging from technology-focused ETFs to dividend-based ones, ETFs allow investors to tailor their portfolios based on their risk tolerance and growth goals. This flexibility has made them stronger contenders for solid returns, often outperforming traditional mutual funds due to their lower fees and better diversification.

Moreover, ETFs are gaining momentum because they give access to growing industries like tech, green energy, and healthcare without the need to pick individual stocks. Many ETFs track high-performing indexes, helping investors benefit from overall market gains. Whether you’re a risk-averse investor or someone with a higher risk tolerance, there’s likely an ETF that matches your goals. So, let’s look at two to consider!

XIT

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT) on the TSX is an excellent investment choice for those looking to tap into the growth of the technology sector in Canada. With a 52-week range of $40.33 to $57.00, XIT demonstrated strong momentum. The ETF’s year-to-date return of 6.5% shows consistent growth. Even though the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is relatively high at 51, this is typical for technology-focused funds with significant future growth potential. With over $627 million in net assets, XIT is a great option for Canadians seeking exposure to tech.

XIT’s higher beta of 1.68 suggests it’s more volatile than the broader market. However, for those with a long-term horizon, this ETF offers the potential for outsized returns. Its performance, supported by leading Canadian tech stocks, makes it a solid choice for investors looking to gain exposure to one of the fastest-growing sectors. With its inception dating back to 2001, XIT has a proven track record, further reinforcing its reliability.

QQC

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF CAD Units (TSX:QQC) on the TSX is another compelling option, particularly for those looking for exposure to the broader tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 index. This ETF has a 52-week range between $23.25 and $33.51 and has already delivered a year-to-date return of 18.5% at writing. Its P/E ratio of 42 shows growth potential, and with $1.25 billion in net assets, it’s a heavyweight in the Canadian ETF space.

QQC ETF’s beta of 1.24 indicates moderate volatility, but its focus on the tech sector gives it an edge in terms of growth. With a low expense ratio, investors benefit from cost-effective exposure to top tech companies. For Canadians wanting to capitalize on tech without buying individual stocks, QQC is a great and safe investment.

Foolish takeaway

In a nutshell, ETFs are an increasingly popular choice for Canadian investors, offering impressive returns with minimal effort. Options like XIT and QQC on the TSX give exposure to growing sectors like technology, with XIT benefiting from the Canadian tech market and QQC providing access to the NASDAQ 100. Whether you’re seeking growth or diversification, these ETFs offer solid potential, showing that ETFs aren’t just conservative. These can be key players in a smart investment strategy for long-term wealth!