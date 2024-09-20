Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

ETFs are no longer just conservative options. Get into any growth area and consider these two ETFs to gain more growth!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been a fantastic tool for Canadians to grow their wealth, often delivering impressive returns. For instance, the average return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index ETF has been about 7-8% annually over the past decade. This steady growth, combined with the ease of diversification that ETFs offer, has made them increasingly popular. Many investors are surprised at how these seemingly simple funds have delivered such robust long-term returns. So, let’s look at why these ETFs are simply a perfect investment.

The strength of ETFs

ETFs have become more versatile, offering access to different sectors, themes, and asset classes. These are no longer just conservative, passive investments. With options ranging from technology-focused ETFs to dividend-based ones, ETFs allow investors to tailor their portfolios based on their risk tolerance and growth goals. This flexibility has made them stronger contenders for solid returns, often outperforming traditional mutual funds due to their lower fees and better diversification.

Moreover, ETFs are gaining momentum because they give access to growing industries like tech, green energy, and healthcare without the need to pick individual stocks. Many ETFs track high-performing indexes, helping investors benefit from overall market gains. Whether you’re a risk-averse investor or someone with a higher risk tolerance, there’s likely an ETF that matches your goals. So, let’s look at two to consider!

XIT

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT) on the TSX is an excellent investment choice for those looking to tap into the growth of the technology sector in Canada. With a 52-week range of $40.33 to $57.00, XIT demonstrated strong momentum. The ETF’s year-to-date return of 6.5% shows consistent growth. Even though the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is relatively high at 51, this is typical for technology-focused funds with significant future growth potential. With over $627 million in net assets, XIT is a great option for Canadians seeking exposure to tech.

XIT’s higher beta of 1.68 suggests it’s more volatile than the broader market. However, for those with a long-term horizon, this ETF offers the potential for outsized returns. Its performance, supported by leading Canadian tech stocks, makes it a solid choice for investors looking to gain exposure to one of the fastest-growing sectors. With its inception dating back to 2001, XIT has a proven track record, further reinforcing its reliability.

QQC

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF CAD Units (TSX:QQC) on the TSX is another compelling option, particularly for those looking for exposure to the broader tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 index. This ETF has a 52-week range between $23.25 and $33.51 and has already delivered a year-to-date return of 18.5% at writing. Its P/E ratio of 42 shows growth potential, and with $1.25 billion in net assets, it’s a heavyweight in the Canadian ETF space.

QQC ETF’s beta of 1.24 indicates moderate volatility, but its focus on the tech sector gives it an edge in terms of growth. With a low expense ratio, investors benefit from cost-effective exposure to top tech companies. For Canadians wanting to capitalize on tech without buying individual stocks, QQC is a great and safe investment.

Foolish takeaway

In a nutshell, ETFs are an increasingly popular choice for Canadian investors, offering impressive returns with minimal effort. Options like XIT and QQC on the TSX give exposure to growing sectors like technology, with XIT benefiting from the Canadian tech market and QQC providing access to the NASDAQ 100. Whether you’re seeking growth or diversification, these ETFs offer solid potential, showing that ETFs aren’t just conservative. These can be key players in a smart investment strategy for long-term wealth!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Making dividend income doesn't have to be difficult. Before you know it, your investments will snowball into a massive passive…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock at $16?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is struggling to stay afloat, so is it worth the risk to buy even at these…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy as Inflation Drops

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? REITs offer this up in bulk, but only from the right ones.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Get Richer? Here Are the 3 Best Stocks for Canadians to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Do you want to get richer? Invest in these top Canadian stocks with high-quality management teams.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to End 2024 With a Bang!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are two stocks that should soar back upwards during this last part of the year, it has to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It can be hard to come up with the perfect portfolio for a TFSA. So, don't! Invest here for the…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, These Are the Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes investing is a waiting game. But in the case of these stocks, the wait could be well worth it.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold for All Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Today, we aren't messing around. These Canadian stocks are the best of the best for literally any portfolio.

Read more »