BMO Is Paying $6.20 Per Share in Dividends: Time to Buy This Top Stock?

BMO (TSX:BMO) stock offers up a strong dividend yield that recently saw a 4% increase. So, is it time to buy?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Image source: Getty Images

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) recently increased its dividend by 4%. The increase raised the forward annual dividend rate to $6.20 per share at a current yield of 5.36% at writing. This marks a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders and highlights BMO’s stability. With a payout ratio of 69.51%, the bank continues to focus on sustainable growth while providing reliable income to its investors. But there is so much more to this stock.

Recent moves

BMO’s recent performance has been solid, with the bank posting quarterly earnings growth of 19.30% year over year. For the quarter ending July 31, 2024, BMO stock reported $6.3 billion in net income — an impressive figure that reflects the resilience of the bank’s core operations despite the broader economic challenges. According to the management, “Our diversified business model continues to deliver strong results, underscoring our ability to navigate through volatile market conditions.” This earnings boost showcases BMO’s ability to manage its financials effectively while continuing to grow.

BMO’s stock performance has experienced some volatility. However, its strong financial foundation and revenue of $31.41 billion make it a reliable option for long-term investors. BMO’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.13 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.01 indicate that the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation compared to its historical averages. This, coupled with BMO stock’s steady earnings momentum, points to solid future performance.

Time to buy

Now is a great time to consider investing in BMO stock for long-term growth. With a dividend yield above 5% and a proven track record of stability, the bank is positioned as a safe and rewarding investment option on the TSX. Its operating margin of 37.39% highlights its efficiency, and the recent dip in its stock price presents a potential opportunity for value investors. Furthermore, the bank’s consistent dividend growth, even in challenging markets, suggests strong shareholder returns in the future.

BMO’s low price-to-sales ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15 also indicate that the stock offers balanced risk while delivering solid returns. The bank’s focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet, as reflected by its book value per share of $105.41, provides further security for investors. BMO’s management has continued to steer the bank effectively, keeping its debt levels manageable relative to its massive cash reserves.

Steady as she goes

For investors looking for a reliable, long-term investment on the TSX, BMO stock checks all the boxes. Its steady financial growth, strong dividend history, and focus on shareholder returns make it an appealing choice. As the bank continues to navigate uncertain economic conditions, its conservative management style and diversified business model help to ensure its ongoing success. The combination of attractive valuation metrics and high dividend yield adds to its appeal for both income and growth-focused investors.

Investing in BMO stock now, while the stock is trading below its 200-day moving average, offers potential upside in the long run. With solid fundamentals and a commitment to shareholder value, BMO stock is well-positioned to thrive in the coming decade. The bank’s forward outlook and management’s focus on growth provide a strong case for its continued success on the TSX.

Foolish takeaway

BMO stock is showing all the right signs for a strong investment opportunity, especially with its recent 4% dividend increase and solid financial performance. The bank’s steady earnings growth, attractive dividend yield, and sound valuation metrics make it a great choice for long-term investors. With BMO trading below its 200-day moving average, it presents an appealing entry point for those looking to invest in a stable, dividend-paying stock on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

