Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Next Decade

2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Next Decade

These Canadian tech giants offer exposure to high-growth areas such as AI and have potential to deliver solid returns in the coming decade

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Information Technology Capped Index, which includes some of the most prominent Canadian tech stocks, has been on a roll. Over the past year, the index has surged by around 34%. Moreover, it has more than doubled in value over the last five years.

Moreover, increasing demand and spending on technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, as well as the rapid shift toward omnichannel selling platforms, could push tech stock higher in the coming years.

With this background, let’s look at two fundamentally strong Canadian tech stocks to buy and hold for the next decade for above-average returns.

Celestica stock

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a top Canadian tech stock to gain exposure to the high-growth AI market. While the stock has rallied quite a lot, gaining about 117% and 511% in one and three years, the momentum its business will likely sustain, driving its share price higher.

As investment in data centre infrastructure grows, demand for Celestica’s hardware solutions is set to rise, boosting both revenue and profits. As companies continue to scale their AI capabilities, Celestica’s Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) division, which focuses on the Communications and Enterprise sectors (including servers and storage), is set for strong growth.

The company is also gaining traction in the networking space, driven by rising demand for its advanced 400G and 800G switches and growth in storage solutions.

Celestica plans to roll out next-generation AI/ML computing programs in 2025, which should further accelerate growth in its CCS business. With a highly favourable demand outlook, this segment is expected to be a key growth driver for both revenue and the company’s stock price.

Beyond AI, Celestica is also gaining momentum in its Aerospace and Defense segment, which continues to grow. The recovery in its industrial business is likely to further support its upward trend in share price.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a top Canadian tech stock to buy and hold for the next decade. While its stock has underperformed the broader indices year to date, it is poised to recover swiftly and deliver notable gains as it will benefit from the shift towards omnichannel platforms through its unified commerce solutions.

Despite current macroeconomic uncertainties, Shopify has consistently demonstrated its ability to thrive. The company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) and gross payments volume (GPV) continue to expand, driving substantial revenue growth. In its latest earnings report, Shopify reported a 21% year-over-year revenue increase, fueled by a 22% rise in GMV, alongside significant growth in GPV.

Shopify’s growing share in the e-commerce sector, innovative tools such as Shopify Payments and Capital, geographical expansion, and addition of new sales and marketing channels bode well for growth and will likely expand its paying merchant base. Further, its ability to attract new merchants, retain revenue from existing ones, and cross-selling opportunities will support its growth. Shopify is also investing in growth initiatives, leveraging AI to enhance its ecosystem, and transitioning towards an asset-light business model, which will help deliver sustainable earnings in the long term and support its share price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks are ripe for the picking, with share prices down but fundamentals and values at the perfect…

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Adam Othman

Several factors have to be taken into account when predicting the future performance of any stock, including market and sector-specific…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term challenges, Shopify’s strong financial growth trends and focus on AI initiatives make its stock look appealing for the…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Tech Stocks

2 Lucrative SaaS Stocks to Own This September

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality SaaS stocks such as Snowflake and Docebo are poised to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

Could Nvidia Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Leo Sun

The AI chipmaker has room to run, but investors should temper their expectations.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Tech Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 61% from all-time highs, Enghouse is a TSX tech stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of more…

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

Bull Market Buys: The 1 Magnificent 7 Tech Stock You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 15% from all-time highs, Alphabet is a Magnificent 7 stock that trades at a 25% discount to consensus price…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why MercadoLibre is a large-cap tech stock that should outpace Shopify in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »