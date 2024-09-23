Member Login
The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

If you’ve just got $1,000 to spare, then get into this top stock providing more stable dividends and growth for life.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Starting with $1,000 is a fantastic way for Canadians to dip their toes into investing. Even with this amount, compound interest can work its magic over time. For example, with a 7% annual return, $1,000 can grow to nearly $7,600 over 30 years. It’s a solid starting point for building wealth, and as you add more to your investments, the growth can really take off. Here are the top investments I would consider.

How to select the stocks

When selecting stocks, Canadians should look for companies with solid fundamentals, a history of steady growth, and a reliable dividend payout. Dividend-paying stocks, in particular, offer a dual benefit of regular income and capital appreciation. Furthermore, focusing on industries that show long-term resilience, like utilities, financials, or consumer staples, can help create a more balanced and stable portfolio.

Growth stocks are also an excellent option for those willing to take on a bit more risk. These stocks typically reinvest profits into expanding their operations rather than paying dividends. As these companies grow, so does the value of their stock, potentially offering substantial returns over the long term. Whether looking for dividends or growth, diversification across different sectors and risk profiles is key to maximizing returns.

Consider BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) on the TSX is a strong choice for investors seeking both growth and stability. Known for its world-class management team, BAM has a long track record of delivering value to shareholders. The company specializes in alternative asset management, with investments across real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy. BAM’s management has a proven ability to navigate market cycles, making it a reliable pick for Canadians looking for a safe investment.

BAM’s financial strength is another reason it stands out. With a market cap of $24 billion and a 52-week price change of 20.5%, the company has shown consistent performance. Its forward dividend yield of 3.4% at writing provides a solid income stream for investors. The company’s ability to generate returns for shareholders, coupled with its strong leadership, makes it a great long-term play in the asset management space. As one analyst put it, “Brookfield has a knack for finding value where others don’t, and it consistently delivers.”

On the earnings front, BAM continues to show strong momentum. Its return on equity (ROE) of 16.1% demonstrates effective use of investor capital, and its quarterly earnings growth of 13.8% year-over-year highlights its ability to consistently grow profits. With a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 41 and a forward P/E of 23, BAM is positioned for continued growth. While its valuation might seem high, it reflects the company’s premium status in the asset management world.

Bottom line

For Canadians looking to invest their $1,000, BAM offers a combination of income through dividends and growth through capital appreciation. Starting with $1,000 is a great way for Canadians to begin investing, and focusing on strong, reliable stocks like BAM stock can set you on the right path. With its solid leadership, strong earnings momentum, and a consistent dividend yield, BAM offers both growth potential and stability. Whether you’re looking for income or capital appreciation, BAM is a safe and smart choice for long-term investors wanting to steadily grow their wealth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

