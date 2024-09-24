3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

Make your retirement dreams a reality with these three dividend all-star stocks that can fund your retirement lifestyle, and then some.

Investing in the TSX can be a game-changer for your retirement dreams, and the numbers speak for themselves! Historically, the TSX has delivered an average annual return of about 8-10%, which can significantly grow your nest egg over time. For example, if you invest $10,000 at an average return of 8% annually, in 30 years, you could see it swell to over $100,000. Now, that’s some serious growth!

Plus, with a diverse range of sectors, from energy to technology, the TSX offers plenty of opportunities to tailor your investment strategy to your goals. So, whether you’re dreaming of sandy beaches or cozy cottages, investing in the TSX could help turn those dreams into a reality! And here’s how to get started.

Look to the future

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is an exciting pick on the TSX for anyone looking to turn their retirement dreams into reality. With a market cap of approximately $4.26 billion and a solid forward annual dividend yield of 3.90%, Chartwell is not only about growth but also about providing income. The company’s latest quarterly results show a remarkable 12.7% increase in resident revenue compared to the same period last year. This reflects strong demand in the retirement housing sector. Plus, with expectations of occupancy reaching 88.7% by September 2024, Chartwell is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for quality retirement living.

What really sets Chartwell apart is its impressive operational performance. This was highlighted by a 45.3% jump in funds from operations (FFO) year over year. The company is focused on enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions and optimizing existing properties. This is expected to create long-term value for investors. With a current debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 8.5, a healthy balance sheet is also maintained. As more Canadians enter retirement and seek comfortable living options, investing in Chartwell could be a smart way to secure a piece of this growing market. Plus, it could help help fund those well-deserved golden years!

Seek stability

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a standout choice for anyone eager to turn their retirement dreams into a reality. With a market cap of around $27.09 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.31%, this stock offers a blend of growth potential and solid income. The company recently reported impressive second-quarter results. Plus, net earnings from continuing operations soared to $730 million, up from $550 million the previous year. This strong performance is largely attributed to their diverse portfolio of businesses, which are contributing significantly to earnings.

What makes Power even more appealing is its commitment to shareholder value. The stock bought back 4.9 million subordinate voting shares worth $189 million this year alone. The adjusted net asset value per share was $50.48 as of June 30, 2024, thereby showing resilience despite market fluctuations. With a solid revenue growth of 11.5% year over year and a strong financial position, POW is well-equipped to navigate economic challenges. Whether you’re eyeing a cozy retirement or exciting adventures, Power Corporation could be a key player in helping you reach those goals!

Funding fun

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is a compelling pick on the TSX as well! With a market cap of around $811 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 11.36%, this asset management firm is all about maximizing returns for its investors. The recent second-quarter results showed a solid revenue increase of 3.1% year over year, driven by growth in base management fees. Even though net earnings took a dip, the long-term potential remains bright, especially with a significant increase in free cash flow, reaching $121.1 million. This is a whopping 167.9% jump compared to last year.

What makes Fiera particularly interesting is its strategic moves. This includes the recent acquisition of shares previously held by Desjardins, thereby signalling strong confidence from management in the company’s future. With a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a solid operating margin of 16.91%, investors can find comfort in Fiera’s profitability — all while enjoying the benefits of its hefty dividend payout.