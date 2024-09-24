Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

Make your retirement dreams a reality with these three dividend all-star stocks that can fund your retirement lifestyle, and then some.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the TSX can be a game-changer for your retirement dreams, and the numbers speak for themselves! Historically, the TSX has delivered an average annual return of about 8-10%, which can significantly grow your nest egg over time. For example, if you invest $10,000 at an average return of 8% annually, in 30 years, you could see it swell to over $100,000. Now, that’s some serious growth!

Plus, with a diverse range of sectors, from energy to technology, the TSX offers plenty of opportunities to tailor your investment strategy to your goals. So, whether you’re dreaming of sandy beaches or cozy cottages, investing in the TSX could help turn those dreams into a reality! And here’s how to get started.

Look to the future

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is an exciting pick on the TSX for anyone looking to turn their retirement dreams into reality. With a market cap of approximately $4.26 billion and a solid forward annual dividend yield of 3.90%, Chartwell is not only about growth but also about providing income. The company’s latest quarterly results show a remarkable 12.7% increase in resident revenue compared to the same period last year. This reflects strong demand in the retirement housing sector. Plus, with expectations of occupancy reaching 88.7% by September 2024, Chartwell is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for quality retirement living.

What really sets Chartwell apart is its impressive operational performance. This was highlighted by a 45.3% jump in funds from operations (FFO) year over year. The company is focused on enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions and optimizing existing properties. This is expected to create long-term value for investors. With a current debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 8.5, a healthy balance sheet is also maintained. As more Canadians enter retirement and seek comfortable living options, investing in Chartwell could be a smart way to secure a piece of this growing market. Plus, it could help help fund those well-deserved golden years!

Seek stability

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a standout choice for anyone eager to turn their retirement dreams into a reality. With a market cap of around $27.09 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.31%, this stock offers a blend of growth potential and solid income. The company recently reported impressive second-quarter results. Plus, net earnings from continuing operations soared to $730 million, up from $550 million the previous year. This strong performance is largely attributed to their diverse portfolio of businesses, which are contributing significantly to earnings.

What makes Power even more appealing is its commitment to shareholder value. The stock bought back 4.9 million subordinate voting shares worth $189 million this year alone. The adjusted net asset value per share was $50.48 as of June 30, 2024, thereby showing resilience despite market fluctuations. With a solid revenue growth of 11.5% year over year and a strong financial position, POW is well-equipped to navigate economic challenges. Whether you’re eyeing a cozy retirement or exciting adventures, Power Corporation could be a key player in helping you reach those goals!

Funding fun

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is a compelling pick on the TSX as well! With a market cap of around $811 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 11.36%, this asset management firm is all about maximizing returns for its investors. The recent second-quarter results showed a solid revenue increase of 3.1% year over year, driven by growth in base management fees. Even though net earnings took a dip, the long-term potential remains bright, especially with a significant increase in free cash flow, reaching $121.1 million. This is a whopping 167.9% jump compared to last year.

What makes Fiera particularly interesting is its strategic moves. This includes the recent acquisition of shares previously held by Desjardins, thereby signalling strong confidence from management in the company’s future. With a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a solid operating margin of 16.91%, investors can find comfort in Fiera’s profitability — all while enjoying the benefits of its hefty dividend payout.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

CPP Income: Why it’s Not Enough, and How to Change That

| Andrew Button

You may or may not be able to increase your CPP benefits, but you can always hold ETFs like iShares…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Retirement

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Perfect for New Retirees

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another stellar dividend grower that's getting a tad on the cheap side.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Retirement

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for long-terms gains while remaining secure and safe, then you'll want these stocks to keep your retirement…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Retirement

Retirement Savings Boost: Increase Your Income by $988 Annually

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just let your savings sit there. Add to them with even just a comparatively small investment in this dividend…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Create a Combo Passive Income Portfolio With a TFSA and RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income in retirement is a key option for those seeking income that lasts. And making use of the TFSA…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Retirement

Retirees: Set it and Forget it With 3 Long-Term Growth Gems

| Sneha Nahata

These long-term Canadian gems provide stability and have higher potential to deliver stellar capital gains over time.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Retirement

3 Stocks Canadian Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Retirement

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This low-cost Canadian dividend ETF can help you kick-start a TFSA for passive monthly income.

Read more »