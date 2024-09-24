Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $500 to Invest? Put it in This ETF

Got $500 to Invest? Put it in This ETF

Canadian investors can start investing simply through this ETF, which provides immediate diversification and long-term growth potential.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

If you have $500 to invest, consider putting it into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares MSCI World Index ETF (TSX:XWD). This ETF offers a simple and effective way to diversify your portfolio while gaining exposure to a broad range of equities across developed markets worldwide. With its low management expense ratio (MER) and strategic asset allocation, XWD can serve as a solid foundation for long-term wealth creation.

Why choose iShares MSCI World Index ETF?

iShares MSCI World Index ETF offers robust diversification and focus on large- and mid-cap companies. With only a modest domestic exposure, it allows Canadian investors to mitigate bias toward local markets. The ETF’s MER is competitively at 0.48%, making it an affordable option for those just starting investing.

Investing in XWD means tapping into a well-rounded portfolio that spans various sectors. Its geographical distribution provides access to markets that you might otherwise overlook. The investment enables investors to harness growth potential from diverse economies. By investing in this ETF, you’re not just purchasing shares — you’re gaining entry into a world of opportunities across multiple industries.

A breakdown of XWD holdings and sector exposure

One of the most attractive features of iShares MSCI World Index ETF is its well-thought-out allocation of assets. Approximately 72% of the fund is invested in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which captures the performance of the 500 largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization. This segment is essential for those looking for long-term growth, as it encompasses leading companies across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, and consumer goods.

The ETF also allocates about 25% to iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, offering investors exposure to over 900 companies in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East. This geographical diversification is crucial in today’s interconnected world, allowing investors to spread risk and capitalize on global growth trends. The remaining 3% is allocated to iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF, which focuses on large Canadian companies, ensuring that investors still have a stake in their home market.

In terms of sector exposure, XWD is balanced well. The fund’s allocation includes under 25% in information technology, nearly 16% in financials, about 12% in healthcare, and a variety of other sectors like industrials and consumer discretionary. This mix allows for a well-rounded investment that can withstand market fluctuations while providing avenues for potential growth.

Building a sustainable investment strategy

Investing $500 in iShares MSCI World Index ETF is an excellent start for those seeking both diversification and long-term growth in international equities. However, the key to creating meaningful wealth lies in building a disciplined investment habit. For example, if possible, aim to save and invest $500 every month. This strategy, known as dollar-cost averaging, helps you navigate market volatility by spreading your investment over time.

Moreover, being proactive during market corrections can also enhance your portfolio performance. If the market dips, consider investing more, as this approach can yield significant benefits when the market rebounds.

Additionally, as your financial situation evolves, you can explore adding sector-specific ETFs or individual stocks based on your investment goals. For instance, if you’re looking for immediate income, sectors like utilities or real estate may be worth exploring.

The Foolish investor takeaway

iShares MSCI World Index ETF is a logical choice for Canadian investors, starting with $500. Its comprehensive diversification and low expense ratio make it an attractive vehicle for long-term growth. By committing to regular investments and remaining adaptable to market changes, you can cultivate a portfolio that not only meets your financial goals but also positions you for lasting success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can only spare to put aside a small amount for investing, an index fund like this is your…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s seemingly never a bad time for long-term investors to load up on these five top stocks.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you've just got $1,000 to spare, then get into this top stock providing more stable dividends and growth for…

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

Why Is TNT Stock Up 44% After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to finding stocks on their way up, a surge in share price can be enticing – if…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

3 Top REITs in Canada for Trustworthy Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stable but high passive income? These three REITs are your "ticket to passive income heaven."

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to beginners, the best and brightest move is to look into top ETF payers for your portfolio.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks aren't just climbing. They're taking off! And now is the time to jump on board.

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Stocks for Beginners

These Were the 5 Biggest U.S. Companies in 2009, and Here Are the 5 Biggest Now

| Jake Lerch

One industry dominated the list in 2009, but times have changed.

Read more »