3 Stocks Set for Dividend Increases This Year

3 Stocks Set for Dividend Increases This Year

Dividend increases are a clear sign one of thing and one thing only: security. Let’s look at three that could be coming up.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Dividend increases are like a company’s way of throwing a mini-celebration for its shareholders, signalling that it’s on solid financial ground! When a company consistently raises its dividends, it shows that it has a strong and reliable cash flow, which is a great sign of healthy profitability. Companies that can increase their dividends over time often have stable earnings and a solid business model, thus making them more attractive to investors looking for income. So, when you see those dividend hikes, it’s not just about the extra cash. It’s a reassuring nod that the company is thriving and committed to rewarding its shareholders!

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is gearing up for a potential dividend increase this year, and there are several reasons to be optimistic! With a strong market cap of around $55.21 billion and impressive revenue of $60.32 billion, Loblaw has demonstrated its resilience in the retail sector. Despite a slight dip in quarterly earnings growth, the company’s solid operating cash flow of $5.71 billion and a manageable payout ratio of 28% show that it has plenty of room to reward shareholders. Plus, Loblaw’s commitment to expanding its grocery and pharmacy offerings. Along with their ongoing focus on e-commerce, positioning them well to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient shopping options.

Additionally, Loblaw stock has a history of consistently paying dividends, and with its forward annual dividend yield of 1.13%, investors are hopeful for a bump. The company’s recent investments in store renovations and technology enhancements reflect a strategic approach to boosting sales and customer satisfaction, ultimately driving profitability. As Loblaw continues to execute its growth initiatives, the likelihood of a dividend increase becomes even more promising, thus making it a stock to keep an eye on for those looking to enjoy some extra rewards!

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is looking like a strong candidate for a dividend increase this year, and there are several reasons to feel optimistic! With a solid market cap of about $9.75 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.05%, the company has shown its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Despite a slight dip in quarterly revenue, Canadian Utilities maintains a robust operating margin of 20.93% and a profit margin of 16.43%. This highlights its efficiency and profitability, even with a higher payout ratio of 91.08%, the company has historically managed to balance its dividends with solid cash flows, thus making it likely to reward investors soon.

Additionally, Canadian Utilities is actively pursuing growth opportunities. This bodes well for its financial health and future dividend potential. The company’s ongoing investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects demonstrate its long-term vision and commitment to sustainability. As it navigates the evolving energy landscape, its focus on operational excellence and strategic capital allocation puts it in a strong position to continue increasing dividends. With a track record of reliability and a proactive approach to growth, Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to keep the good times rolling for its shareholders!

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is looking like a strong contender for a dividend increase this year, and there are more reasons to feel optimistic! With a market cap of $68.36 billion and impressive revenue growth of 12.8% year over year, Manulife is showing robust financial health. The company also boasts a forward annual dividend yield of 4.16% and a relatively manageable payout ratio of 65.11%, thus indicating that they have plenty of room to increase dividends while still retaining a solid portion of their earnings for growth and reinvestment. Its net income attributable to common shares of $4.24 billion further underscores its ability to reward shareholders.

Additionally, Manulife stock’s focus on strategic growth and improving operational efficiency makes it a prime candidate for dividend increases. The company has been making strides in expanding its global footprint and enhancing its product offerings. These are expected to drive long-term profitability. With a profit margin of 17.34% and an operating margin of 21.03%, Manulife’s ability to generate strong returns is clear. As they continue to adapt and grow in the evolving financial landscape, investors can anticipate that this solid performance will translate into increased dividends, thus making Manulife a promising pick for income-seeking investors!

