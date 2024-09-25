Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in September

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in September

The TSX reached an all-time high in September, but these stocks continue to trade with caution, making them a buy for value seekers.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property

Source: Getty Images

September brought relief to the tight financial market as the U.S. Fed announced a larger-than-usual 50 basis point cut. The rate cut sent the TSX to an all-time high, driven by energy stocks. While the market rebounds, recession fears continue to haunt the value seekers. The interest rate cuts surely bring some relief, but the overall financial situation is still tight for households. It remains to be seen how long the economy can hold.

The stock market in September

Many analysts have been comparing the current situation with September 2008, when the Great Recession began. Even then, the market was overvalued, and the Fed was too late to cut interest rates. It took them worst-than-expected August employment numbers to cut the rate by 50 basis points. A similar trend is unfolding this year. The Silicon Valley Bank crisis, followed by several bankruptcies of U.S. lenders, all point to the direction that history might repeat itself.

J.P. Morgan has raised the probability of a U.S. recession by the end of the year to 35% from 25%. If we do avert the recession this year, it expects a 45% chance of a recession next year.

It is impossible to predict the future. We can only make patterns, identify trends, and prepare ourselves for any situation. While interest rate easing brings hope, the question is, is it too late? In such uncertainty, you can buy stocks that are already at their lows, and a recession may not bring them much harm. However, they have a higher probability of rallying if the economy recovers.

Three top TSX stocks to consider buying in September  

Dye & Durham stock

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) is a tech stock. However, a significant portion of its earnings are tied to real estate transactions, as its Unity platform helps lawyers perform property due diligence. The falling property prices and slowing momentum in real estate transactions affected its earnings. There are some company-specific challenges, like the $1 billion debt sitting on its balance sheet and disputes between the management and active shareholders. But it has the potential to recover alongside a recovery in real estate. A glimpse of this correlation was visible as the stock rallied 42% since late June when rate cuts pumped up real estate stocks.  

Even now, it is not too late to buy the stock. While DND stock may fall 33% in a recession, it could jump 38–40% in a recovery.

Magna stock

Auto components supplier Magna International (TSX:MG) is a stock worth buying as it trades near its 2020 level of around $55. The stock has failed to recover to its 2021 levels as high interest rates, oil prices, and inflation have kept consumer discretionary spending low. Car company Fisker declared bankruptcy. However, Magna maintained a positive cash flow and remained profitable thanks to its diversified customer base.

Looking at the fundamentals for its ability to withstand crisis makes me bullish on Magna, as it can rebound when car sales pick up. You could consider it to be a value buy that will unlock value a year or two from now.

Telus stock

Telus Corporation (TSX:T) stock continues to trade near its pandemic low of around $22. While the rate cuts did bring a 12% recovery between July and mid-September, the recovery has been choppy as fears of a recession keep investors cautious around high-debt companies.

Telus has a $28.2 billion debt on its balance sheet. However, it has the cash flow to continue paying interest. And with interest rates falling, the burden on its cash flows will ease. So far, the company has continued growing its dividend by 7% in 2024 at the cost of inflating its dividend payout ratio to 83% from its target range of 60–75%. If things get challenging, it will pause the dividend growth for a few years and resume growth when business conditions improve.

The above stock picks might seem conservative, but they can reduce your portfolio downside and enhance your upside in this unpredictable market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

healthcare pharma
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cheap, high-growth stock is the best buy right now if you only have $1,000 to invest.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in September

| Robin Brown

Do you have some cash and are wondering where to put it? Here are three Canadian stocks that could see…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia rose to prominence and will remain a top investment, it's true. But investors can still get in on other…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for Its 13% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock sure does look enticing with a sky-high dividend, but that could also come with other sky-high valuations.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

Fortis vs Hydro One: Which Utility Stock is a Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are perfect for long-term investing. But do you necessarily have to go with the oldest option?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can only spare to put aside a small amount for investing, an index fund like this is your…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest? Put it in This ETF

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can start investing simply through this ETF, which provides immediate diversification and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s seemingly never a bad time for long-term investors to load up on these five top stocks.

Read more »