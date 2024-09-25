Member Login
Home » Investing » For a Chance at $3,000 in Passive Income, Buy 782 Shares of This Energy Stock

For a Chance at $3,000 in Passive Income, Buy 782 Shares of This Energy Stock

TC Energy is a high-dividend TSX stock that is positioned to increase its dividend payout at a steady pace in 2024 and beyond.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality dividend-growth stocks is a low-cost strategy for beginning a passive-income stream. As dividend payments are not guaranteed and can be suspended if company financials deteriorate, it’s imperative to invest in dividend stocks with stable cash flows and sustainable payout ratios. One such TSX dividend stock is TC Energy (TSX:TRP). Let’s see how you can earn $3,000 in annual passive income by investing in TC Energy.

An overview of TC Energy

TC Energy is a diversified energy infrastructure company valued at $65 billion by market cap. It operates 93,300 kilometres of natural gas pipelines, transporting natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, and LNG export terminals.

TC Energy also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. Moreover, it has close to 5,000 kilometers of liquid pipeline systems and has interests in seven power-generation facilities with a combined capacity of 4,300 megawatts.

Since 2000, TC Energy has grown its asset base from $25 billion to more than $100 billion, supporting its consistent dividend hikes. For example, its annual dividend per share has risen from $0.80 to $3.84 in this period, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%.

TC Energy expects its ongoing capital expenditures to support annual dividend growth of between 3% and 5% in the near term. Given TC Energy’s steady dividend growth, it currently offers shareholders a forward yield of 6%.

The bull case for TC Energy stock

Despite a sluggish and volatile macro environment, TC Energy increased its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 10% year over year in the first six months of 2024.

In June, TC Energy shareholders voted to spin off its Liquids Pipelines business, creating two independent investment-grade publicly listed companies. The Liquids Pipelines business will be called South Bow and should unlock additional shareholder value.

TC Energy emphasized that its pipeline business is experiencing rising customer demand, providing it with opportunities to maintain its competitive advantages.

South Bow will be a liquid transportation and storage business. As a standalone entity, it will have greater flexibility to invest in strategic expansion opportunities and unlock the potential of its competitive corridor, which connects WCSB crude oil to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

Further, TC Energy will maintain its regulated, low-risk, and utility-like portfolio of natural gas and power businesses.

The company explains, “Focused on long-term energy fundamentals and capital discipline, TC Energy’s established and highly differentiated natural gas and energy solutions portfolio is expected to offer competitive services that meet growing energy demand, generate sustainable cash flow and provide a runway to capitalize on large-scale opportunities as they arise.”

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TC Energy$63.74782$0.96$750.72Quarterly

Investors need to purchase 782 shares of TC Energy to earn $3,000 in annual dividend income. Your dividend income could double to $6,000 over the next 10 years if TC Energy continues to increase its payout by 7% annually.

At the current price, 782 shares of TC Energy stock would cost you close to $50,000, which is a sizeable investment. However, Canadian investors can further identify other blue-chip dividend stocks and diversify their income portfolio to lower overall risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors must pay attention and know the three reasons why Enbridge is a strong buy today.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TRP stock is a strong option and has been for years, but can investors still claim this when buying today?

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Energy Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Stock is My Pick for Instant Income

| Daniel Da Costa

With a 6.6% dividend yield and operations that provide reliable and steady income, this top Canadian stock is one of…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Choose Over GICs Any Day

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top Canadian dividend stock offers more financial gains than GICs but with a slightly higher risk.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Why Shares of This Renewable Stock Are Powering Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock could be the future of investing, with plenty of cash on hand and a secure future…

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Energy Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, these two energy companies could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Energy Stocks

Gold Stocks vs Oil Stocks: Where Canadians Should Invest for the Rest of 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold's momentum looks strong for the rest of 2024, especially with economic uncertainties. But don't write off oil stocks yet…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or TC Energy Stock Today?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who missed the rebound are wondering if ENB stock and TRP stock are still undervalued and good to buy…

Read more »