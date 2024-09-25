TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

Dividend stocks like these are your best option when trying to make that $7,000 contribution room work as much for you as possible.

The Tax-Free Savings Account’s (TFSA’s) $7,000 contribution limit for 2024 is a fantastic opportunity to create a passive-income stream, and here’s why. By investing that contribution in dividend-paying stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETF), or other income-generating assets, Canadians can watch your money work for you without lifting a finger. So, with a strategic approach, that $7,000 can set the stage for a delightful passive-income journey! Here are some stocks to consider.

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is shaping up to be a strong option for investors looking for solid returns. With a market cap of around $4.16 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 4.87% at writing, DIR.UN offers an appealing balance between income and growth potential. The company has a solid track record with a profit margin of 37% and an impressive operating margin of 71.21%. This suggests effective cost management and a robust business model. Plus, it recently reported revenue of approximately $480.64 million, thereby indicating its ability to generate consistent income, making it a reliable choice for dividend-seeking investors.

Moreover, DIR.UN’s focus on industrial properties positions it well to benefit from the growing demand for logistics and warehousing, especially in today’s e-commerce-driven market. Its strategic acquisitions and property management initiatives help maintain a strong occupancy rate. This further supports stable cash flows. With a current ratio of 0.40 and total cash per share of $0.37, the real estate investment trust (REIT) demonstrates prudent financial management, thus ensuring it can meet short-term obligations while still providing attractive returns to shareholders. As such, investing in DIR.UN could be a savvy move for those looking to enhance their portfolio with a blend of steady income and growth potential!

Allied Properties

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is shaping up to be a strong contender for investors looking for reliable income and growth in the real estate sector. With a forward annual dividend yield of 9.48% at writing, it offers an attractive income stream for those seeking to enhance their portfolios. Despite recent challenges, including a profit margin that reflects some volatility down 89.93%, the REIT has an impressive operating margin of 46.83%. Thus showcasing its operational efficiency. The company’s revenue for the trailing 12 months stands at approximately $582.68 million. And with a year-over-year growth of 7.30%, suggesting that it is effectively navigating the market.

Moreover, AP.UN’s strategic focus on high-quality properties and its ability to maintain a significant share of institutional holdings demonstrates strong investor confidence. With a manageable payout ratio of 398.95%, the REIT is poised to maintain its dividends even in fluctuating market conditions. The current market cap of approximately $2.65 billion indicates that it has a robust foundation for future growth. Especially as it capitalizes on evolving trends in the real estate market.

Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) is an appealing option for investors seeking solid dividend income and potential growth. With a forward annual yield of 8.62% at writing, this stock offers an enticing income stream that can be especially attractive for those looking to boost their passive income. The company has demonstrated strong profitability, boasting a profit margin of 51.17% and an impressive operating margin of 89.42%. This speaks to its operational efficiency. Plus, DIV’s quarterly revenue growth of 18.60% indicates that it’s effectively expanding its revenue base, thereby making it a compelling choice for long-term investors.

Moreover, the financial stability of DIV is highlighted by its robust cash flow management, with operating cash flow standing at $39.88 million. With a safe payout ratio of 89.69%, the company maintains a strong current ratio of 5.73, suggesting it can easily cover its short-term liabilities. This balance between income potential and operational strength makes DIV a solid investment choice for those looking to build wealth through dividends — all while enjoying exposure to a diverse portfolio of revenue-generating assets.