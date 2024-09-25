Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now 

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now 

The TSX has hit an all-time high, hinting that investor optimism has returned. Here are the best stocks to ride the bull rally.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

The TSX hit an all-time high as the US Fed rate cuts added to the optimism that loans will soon become less overbearing. In this bullish market momentum, when some growth stocks have already peaked, some stocks are just gaining momentum.

Three best stocks to buy with $500 right now

The best time to buy a stock is in the early stages of recovery. As the stock market has set the stage for recovery, it is time to buy these stocks before they peak.

SmartCentres REIT

The real estate sector is one of the key beneficiaries of interest rate cuts. The sector suffered from weak demand as high interest rates had made mortgages unaffordable. SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) was hit by the falling fair market value of properties, slowing sales of condos and townhomes, and high-interest expenses. Its dividend payout ratio even surpassed 100% of the operating cash flow. The interest rate cuts will bring two-fold relief to the REIT. Firstly, its interest expense will be reduced, and the sales momentum will pick up with mortgages becoming affordable.

Property prices could revive and drive the unit price of SmartCentres REIT, which fell 33% during the high-interest rate environment. The REIT’s unit price has jumped 17% since June when the first interest rate cut was announced by the Bank of Canada. The recovery rally has just begun. The REIT has the potential to recover to the pre-pandemic level of $35, representing a 30% upside. It is unlikely to cut distributions as it didn’t do so even during the 2009 Financial Crisis, and it wants to maintain that reputation.

Investing $200 in the REIT now can help you lock in a 6.9% annual yield and 30% capital appreciation over the next two years.

Magna stock

Now is a good time to buy Magna International (TSX:MG) stock as it trades near its four-year low amid uncertainty around automotive demand. High inflation and interest rates barely helped Canadians afford groceries and pushed discretionary spending to a later date. Despite remarkable growth in revenue (13%) and earnings per share (108%) in 2023, the stock did not show any excitement as these were pending sales from the long wait times caused by the 2022 semiconductor shortage.

With semiconductor supplies in check, production capacity enough to meet all new demand, and easing of interest rates, car sales could gradually pick up. I won’t expect the uptick immediately as interest rates take time to sink in and impact the industries they have affected.

I am confident about Magna’s recovery as its resilient business model helped it stay profitable and grow dividends in one of the automotive sector’s toughest years. A recovery is due for this auto components maker, and when the stock recovers, its share price could grow 80% to over $100.

Hive stock

Hive Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) stock tends to do well in a bull market as investor optimism fuels Bitcoin prices. The company still earns a majority of its revenue from mining Bitcoin. While the halving event in April 2024 did slow the rewards, a bull market could revive Bitcoin prices and make its mined cryptocurrency more valuable. The stock has already jumped 22% from its September low. Delay no further and invest $100 in Hive as the stock could double your money in the short term.

And if you are in it for the long term, the stock could grow your money severalfold from its cloud business, which is seeing rapid growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While I can't simply hand over millions to retire today, I can certainly help set you up to retire early…

Read more »

A celebrity is photographed on a red carpet.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF a Millionaire Maker?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An Index ETF could certainly be a millionaire maker, but which one? Let's dive into one stellar option.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in September

| Puja Tayal

The TSX reached an all-time high in September, but these stocks continue to trade with caution, making them a buy…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cheap, high-growth stock is the best buy right now if you only have $1,000 to invest.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in September

| Robin Brown

Do you have some cash and are wondering where to put it? Here are three Canadian stocks that could see…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia rose to prominence and will remain a top investment, it's true. But investors can still get in on other…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for Its 13% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock sure does look enticing with a sky-high dividend, but that could also come with other sky-high valuations.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

Fortis vs Hydro One: Which Utility Stock is a Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are perfect for long-term investing. But do you necessarily have to go with the oldest option?

Read more »