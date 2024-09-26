Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy This TSX Stock Right Now

3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy This TSX Stock Right Now

A TSX stock with unstoppable upward momentum is a strong buy for growth investors right now.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
telehealth stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Many dirt-cheap stocks are often overlooked or assumed to be highly volatile. However, the fundamental concept of stock investing is you buy low and sell high to make money. One growth stock experiencing brisk volume yet still absurdly cheap is Healwell AI (TSX:AIDX).

At only $1.35 per share, the healthcare stock is up 80% year-to-date and has delivered a 140.4% return in one year. Had you invested $6,500 a year ago, your money would be $15,625.00 today. Based on market analysts’ 12-month price targets, the upside is between 189.6% (average) and 270.4% (high). These analysts’ bullish sentiment stems from the business’s visible growth potential.

I agree with the forecasts because there are three compelling reasons to buy the TSX stock right now. The company name (heal and AI) should already give you a clue.

1. Game changer

There’s the fixation of markets and investors on artificial intelligence, and blanket adoption of AI could be on the horizon. They say this next-gen technology is more efficient and can make life easier. For businesses, it would deliver profits with proper applications.

AI is a game-changer in the healthcare sector, and Healwell AI will be at the front and center as it happens. The $222.3 million healthcare technology company boasts a platform it believes can revolutionize healthcare through AI-driven preventive care. Management’s vision is to transform healthcare through innovation and technology.

Thus far, the stock’s growth trajectory has been remarkable despite high interest rates and an inflationary environment. Formed in partnership with WELL Health Technologies, Canada’s largest clinic owner and operator, Healwell AI will focus on AI and data science for preventative care.

2. Partnerships and strategic acquisitions

Healwell will leverage AI to accelerate preventive healthcare. The main intention is early identification and detection of diseases. Health practitioners can improve patient care for better patient outcomes. Its CEO, Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, has over 15 years of specialized clinical and healthcare technology experience. He will lead the team in advancing Healwell’s proprietary clinical decision support systems.  

Building partnerships and pursuing strategic acquisitions for expansion and business growth are ongoing concerns. BioPharma Services, one of Healwell’s subsidiaries, is expanding into late-stage patient trials by integrating Canadian Phase Onward. The latter is a dedicated clinical research site.

Another subsidiary, Intrahealth, partnered with WELL Health subsidiary, OceanMD, to integrate OceanMD’s leading eReferral system across Intrahealth’s global network. The collaboration aims to enhance digital interoperability, streamline healthcare processes, and improve patient access to care.

3. Improving financial performance

The Q2 2024 results indicate improving financials and a healthy balance sheet. In the three months ending June 30, 2024, the revenue from continuing operations rose 205% year-over-year to a record $5.4 million. Net income reached $2.5 million compared to the $9.8 million net loss in Q2 2023 following a significant reduction in liabilities.

According to management, the annual revenue run-rate has already exceeded $65 million, and Healwell hopes to hit $100 million by year-end. The target is achievable given the robust M&A pipeline and strong cash balance support.

Long-term success

The future of Healwell AI is promising as the adoption of its platform continues to grow. Dr. Dobranowski is confident that the expanding market presence and enhanced financial stability will pave the way for long-term success. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Up 23% From its 52-Week Low, Is This Canadian Stock Still Worth Buying?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As Well Health continues to benefit from strong demand and momentum, the outlook for the stock looks good.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Why POET Stock Keeps Going Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

POET Technologies stock has been on the rise, but is the value already in the stock? Or is there a…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Forget Nvidia: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead

| Adam Othman

Not all tech stocks are riding the coattails of artificial intelligence, and that's not necessarily bad. It gives you more…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia rose to prominence and will remain a top investment, it's true. But investors can still get in on other…

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Rose 36% Last Month: Is it Still a Buy in October?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has been a bit of a roller coaster lately, reflecting both broader market trends and company-specific factors. While…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Shopify or Constellation Software?

| Joey Frenette

Consider Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another tech stock if you seek big capital gains at a decent entry point.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks are ripe for the picking, with share prices down but fundamentals and values at the perfect…

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Adam Othman

Several factors have to be taken into account when predicting the future performance of any stock, including market and sector-specific…

Read more »