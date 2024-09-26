Member Login
Home » Investing » Is BCE Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

Is BCE Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

A lot has been going on for BCE stock in the last few years. But is it a buy now at these undervalued levels?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in undervalued stocks can be a clever strategy, as these hidden gems often come with a lower price tag compared to their intrinsic value — potentially leading to great returns when the market catches on. However, it’s not always a no-brainer. Sometimes, a stock appears undervalued for a reason, like poor management or a struggling business model. This might be the case with BCE (TSX:BCE). Today, let’s dig in and find out whether it’s valuable or valueless.

Recent history

BCE has been experiencing a mix of performance trends lately. The stock has faced some volatility, particularly influenced by concerns over rising interest rates and their impact on the telecommunications sector. Despite these challenges, BCE has remained focused on expanding its 5G network and enhancing its services. Plus, the company has been making strides in content and media, aiming to diversify its revenue streams and capitalize on new opportunities in the digital landscape.

On the financial side, BCE’s latest earnings report showed steady revenues and a commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends. The company continues to be a popular choice for dividend investors. That’s thanks to its attractive yield and history of consistent payouts. However, investors are keeping an eye on competition and regulatory pressures that could affect future growth.

Into earnings

BCE’s second-quarter 2024 earnings report showcased some promising developments, even amidst a slight dip in overall revenue. The company saw a significant boost in net earnings, which jumped 52.1% to $604 million. This was largely due to reduced operating costs and effective cost-management strategies. The telecommunications giant also reported impressive mobile and Internet subscriber growth. This included its highest net activations for prepaid mobile phones in nearly two years, highlighting the success of its customer acquisition strategies.

On the operational front, BCE is making strides in digital transformation and expanding its services. The deployment of advanced 5G technology and a significant increase in digital advertising revenue illustrate BCE’s commitment to innovation and adapting to changing consumer behaviours. Plus, Bell Media’s success contributes to BCE’s diversified revenue streams. With a reaffirmed financial guidance for 2024, BCE appears well-positioned for future growth despite the challenges posed by rising interest rates and increased competition.

Looking ahead

In addition to these financial gains, BCE’s mobile services continue to shine, with total net activations for mobile phones increasing by 4.4% compared to the previous year. The company is making strides in expanding its fibre network. Thus contributing to strong internet subscriber growth and positioning itself as a leader in the telecommunications space. BCE’s commitment to digital media is paying off, as evidenced by a 23% rise in digital revenue from Bell Media. With its reaffirmed financial guidance for the year and ongoing investments in technology, BCE appears well-equipped to navigate future challenges while delivering value to its shareholders.

BCE stock on the TSX could be considered a solid option for investors looking for a combination of stability and income potential. With a strong history of dividend payments, currently boasting a yield of around 8.54% at writing, BCE offers attractive passive income opportunities. Despite a slight dip in revenues, the company has shown impressive growth in net earnings and has been expanding its fibre network and digital media services. It is positioning itself well in the competitive telecommunications landscape. As BCE continues to navigate challenges and invest in growth areas, its established market presence and focus on cost management make it a compelling choice, especially for those seeking a reliable investment in the telecom sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

