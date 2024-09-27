Member Login
Check Out This Soaring Stock, Up 41% in 1 Month, With More Gains to Come

Bausch has been going through a bit of a comeback, with shares up 41% in the last month alone! But there’s even more to come.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC) has seen some exciting momentum lately on the TSX. Its stock is now ticking upwards due to improving financials and strategic moves in its business. As the company works on reducing debt and growing its product pipeline, especially in eye health, now could be a great time to get in. Especially while the stock is still trading at a reasonable valuation. With strong potential for growth, Bausch might just be the hidden gem investors are looking for! So today, let’s take a look.

About Bausch

Bausch is a well-known player in the healthcare space, particularly focused on eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and dermatology. Their flagship brand, Bausch + Lomb, is a global leader in vision care, offering everything from contact lenses to eye surgeries. Bausch has been making waves with its innovation in pharmaceuticals and devices, continuously expanding its product portfolio. Even though the company has faced challenges with debt, it’s been diligently working on paying it down. And this has sparked more confidence among investors.

Now could be an interesting time to keep an eye on Bausch (pun intended). With the stock showing positive momentum on the TSX and the company taking steps toward financial recovery, it’s a promising opportunity for those looking to invest in a healthcare giant that still has room to grow, especially after recent earnings.

Onto earnings

Bausch’s most recent earnings report showed solid performance, with revenue coming in at around $2.2 billion, a slight increase compared to previous quarters. Its eye care segment, driven by Bausch + Lomb, continued to be a strong performer with notable growth in sales of contact lenses and prescription pharmaceuticals. While earnings per share (EPS) were slightly below expectations, the company made strides in reducing its debt. These investors have been watching closely. The focus on streamlining operations and boosting profitability has started to show positive results.

When the earnings were announced, the market’s reaction was a bit mixed. On one hand, the revenue growth and progress on debt reduction were viewed positively, leading to a slight bump in the stock price. On the other hand, the underwhelming EPS caused some hesitation. Overall, investors seemed cautiously optimistic, recognizing the long-term potential of Bausch but remaining watchful for stronger profit margins in the future.

Looking ahead

Bausch is currently presenting an intriguing opportunity for investors, especially those focused on value. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 2, the stock is trading at a very low multiple compared to its peers. This suggests that the market may be underestimating Bausch’s ability to generate future earnings, potentially setting the stage for more returns. The company has also been making strides in reducing its debt and increasing its operational efficiency, both of which could boost profitability moving forward.

Market reactions have been cautiously optimistic, as investors recognize the potential for significant upside. Bausch holds a strong focus on core areas like eye health and solid earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3 billion. Therefore, Bausch is better positioned to manage its substantial debt load. If the company continues to execute its turnaround strategy, there’s plenty of room for further stock appreciation, especially considering its low valuation metrics. For investors looking for a bargain in the healthcare sector, Bausch could be an attractive pick with the potential for more gains ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

