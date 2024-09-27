This 8.5% Dividend Pays Cash Every Month

Monthly dividend payments are a fantastic way to create a steady, predictable stream of income from your investments. Instead of waiting for quarterly payouts, you can enjoy the benefit of cash flow each month. This can be especially helpful for covering regular expenses or reinvesting quicker to take advantage of compounding returns. Plus, monthly dividends offer a sense of stability, thus making it easier to plan your budget or financial goals. It’s like getting a little bonus every month without having to wait! Today, let’s look at one investors will want to consider.

Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is a Canadian company that focuses on providing customized mortgage financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Its business model revolves around offering flexible and short-term loans, making it easier for borrowers to secure financing for projects like multi-residential buildings, retail spaces, and industrial properties. As a result, Timbercreek can capitalize on consistent interest payments from their borrowers. This supports the ability to pay out reliable monthly dividends to investors.

From an investment perspective, Timbercreek Financial is attractive because of its focus on secured, lower-risk loans. Therefore, the loan portfolio is backed by real assets. This approach helps to stabilize their income, making them a solid option for investors seeking both income and diversification. Plus, with monthly dividend payments, Timbercreek Financial offers the added benefit of regular cash flow, thus making it appealing to those looking for a steady income stream.

Into earnings

Timbercreek Financial had a solid second quarter in 2024, with a net investment income of $26.4 million. However, this was down from $31.5 million in the same quarter the previous year. The company’s net income came in at $15.4 million, translating to $0.19 per share. This was slightly lower than the $0.20 per share from the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. Despite the slight dip, Timbercreek continued to distribute dividends, paying out $0.17 per share. Plus, Timbercreek has maintained a payout ratio of 87.8%. The company’s mortgage portfolio also saw growth, increasing by $25.8 million to $1.003 billion from the previous quarter.

Timbercreek’s management has focused on redeploying capital into high-quality loans and actively managing its mortgage investment portfolio. This remains largely secured by cash-flowing commercial properties. With the average interest rate on its mortgages at 9.8%, Timbercreek continues to generate steady cash flows for investors. Even as it works through a transitioning commercial real estate market. Chief Executive Officer Blair Tamblyn emphasized the company’s focus on navigating current market conditions to support future growth and recovery in real estate fundamentals .

Still valuable

Timbercreek Financial remains a valuable option for investors seeking steady income, particularly due to its high dividend yield of around 8.54%. Its portfolio of secured mortgages on income-generating commercial real estate ensures a relatively stable cash flow. And this supports its consistent monthly dividends. The company also maintains a conservative loan-to-value ratio of 62.3%, which adds a layer of safety for investors. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.07, Timbercreek appears reasonably valued, especially for those seeking reliable income from their investment.

However, there are some risks to consider. Timbercreek’s heavy reliance on real estate, particularly in the commercial sector, could pose challenges if the market weakens. Plus, with a payout ratio exceeding 90%, there’s limited room for dividend growth. That is, unless the company improves its earnings significantly. Its high debt-to-equity ratio of around 132% adds another layer of risk. Altogether, make sure Timbercreek aligns with your own investment goals before buying.