Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Enbridge Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

Is Enbridge Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

Enbridge’s dividend yield of more than 6.5% is backed by a stable and predictable revenue profile, making it a solid opportunity.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks become increasingly attractive as interest rates fall. High-yield dividend stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) offer investors income that far surpasses what they could get with bonds or fixed-income investments.

Let’s take a look at whether Enbridge stock is right for you.

Predictability and stability

One thing that I’m not sure investors give Enbridge credit for is the predictability and safety of the company’s business model. The details are as follows: 98% of Enbridge’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is from cost-of-service or contracted assets. Also, more than 95% of Enbridge’s customers are investment-grade. Lastly, 80% of EBITDA is inflation-protected. So, you can see here that this results in highly predictable and low-risk revenue and cash flows for Enbridge.

Since 2019, Enbridge’s operating cash flow increased by 50%, while its free cash flow increased by 151% to over $9 billion. This means there has been a lot of cash left over for investors. As a result, Enbridge’s annual dividend has increased 24% to the current $3.66.

Enbridge’s dividend yield

Enbridge’s stock price trades at almost $55 and yields 6.66%. Enbridge stock is the kind of high-yield opportunity that we don’t very often.

Given Enbridge’s predictable and defensive business, it seems like its dividend is disconnected from reality. This is because Enbridge’s stock price remains undervalued, in my view. It’s not enough to highlight that Enbridge is a low-risk investment. The fact is that there has been a lot of controversy with regard to oil and gas, pipelines, and the environment. This has not died easily because it still exists.

The world is still trying to move away from oil and gas. Yet, Enbridge is seeing record results and record demand. This is the dichotomy that we find ourselves in. What is Enbridge’s future? Does it even have a future if we will be phasing out oil and gas? Is it even realistic to think we can do that in our lifetime?

So, we’re left with these questions, which certainly weigh on valuation. And we’re left with Enbridge trading at levels that make it a high-yield stock — in my view, without the risk that typically goes with high-yield stocks.

What’s ahead for Enbridge?

Finally, I’d like to take a look at Enbridge’s opportunities. The global switch from coal to natural gas is in full swing, and the fact that North America can now export its natural gas outside of its borders has given rise to a new, booming opportunity.

With a growing connection to the U.S. Gulf Coast, Enbridge is increasingly participating in the LNG industry. In its latest quarter, Enbridge acquired two docks in the U.S. Gulf Coast. This will optimize the company’s operations in the area and help Enbridge’s Ingleside facility become an industry-leading export terminal.

The bottom line

Enbridge stock is a high-yield stock that remains undervalued and underappreciated. It continues to trade at a mere 18 times next year’s earnings, yet it offers the stability, predictability, growth, and income that is in very high demand.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Income Stars That Yield More Than 6%

| Joey Frenette

Consider TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another passive-income pick to put your retiree income stream into a powerplay!

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

CPP Special Benefits: 2 Scenarios for Early or Increased Benefits

| Andrew Button

Not everybody can get CPP special benefits, but anybody can get dividends from ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Any TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ETFs are getting the best of everything with the click of a button. Add in a TFSA and investors have…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Average Canadian Stock Investor Owns This 1 Stock: Do You?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

It won’t be surprising to know that the average Canadian stock investor owns shares of an industry giant.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $3,600 Per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Canadian dividend ETF pays monthly and is an excellent way to program your TFSA for passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Create a Pension Passive-Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to build a passive-income stream? This one stock can provide a monthly distribution and stellar growth potential that you…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $195.13 Per Month Tax-free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to investing for passive income, make sure you take into consideration both dividends and returns. Which is…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $1,380 Per Year

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock pays me $510 per year in dividends.

Read more »