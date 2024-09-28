Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 Income Stars That Yield More Than 6%

Retirees: 2 Income Stars That Yield More Than 6%

Consider TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another passive-income pick to put your retiree income stream into a powerplay!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court

Source: Getty Images

Retired income investors shouldn’t wait for the next market correction before jumping into the equity waters. If you’ve got too much cash on hand, it may make sense to do just a bit of buying here and there so that you won’t be left behind should this bull market continue taking the broader basket of stocks to higher highs.

The TSX Index is finally having a moment to shine. And while a correction could easily hit tomorrow or next week, I’d argue that continued gains are also possible as the economy gears up for a world of lower rates, perhaps much lower rates for 2025. Even if you think the rally has legs, you should also be ready for the odd 10% correction (or half of a correction) to come your way.

In essence, have a plan for a continuation of the bull run, but don’t let your guard down in case the markets stumble unexpectedly. In short, hedge your bets and have a plan to invest, regardless of the broad stock market’s trajectory.

Get ready for low rates with 6-7% yielders

Indeed, low rates are good news for most stocks. The REITs (real estate investment trusts) also stand to walk away as big winners as they gain the ground they’ve shed in past years. While the number of investments yielding north of 6% could fall drastically with every rate cut from the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve, I’d argue that most of the yield compression will be due to share price appreciation.

So, if you’re looking to jolt your passive-income portfolio, like the yields that you see today, and are encouraged by recent momentum, the following income stars may be worth picking up in preparation for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a solid pipeline company whose shares still yield a very bountiful amount. At writing, TRP shares yield 6.1%. Of course, the yield has already compressed by quite a bit due to the latest upward spike. Over the past three months, TRP stock has soared more than 20%. While such a sudden parabolic surge is to be viewed cautiously, I think that the valuation still makes sense, with the name going for 19.4 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) at the time of writing.

Though the firm has been quite active in selling some of its assets, I’d not count on the dividend growth to fade away anytime soon. As rates fall and TC focuses more on core assets, the dividend could continue to grow by leaps and bounds. All considered, TC Energy is an impressive income star that may also be a robust dividend grower through the next decade.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) has been on a run of its own, now up close to 23% in the past three months. However, unlike TC Energy, SRU.UN shares are nowhere close to all-time highs, still down over 30% from peak levels hit all the way back in 2016.

If you’ve got a long time horizon and want a low-rate winner, SRU.UN stands out as a deep-value buy that’ll pay you (6.89% yield today) for your patience. The distribution looks safe, and the payout ratio could continue to drop as Smart looks to take its growth back into high gear.

Of all the growth REITs, Smart stands out as one to pick up if you’re looking for big, growing passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

CPP Special Benefits: 2 Scenarios for Early or Increased Benefits

| Andrew Button

Not everybody can get CPP special benefits, but anybody can get dividends from ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Any TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ETFs are getting the best of everything with the click of a button. Add in a TFSA and investors have…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Average Canadian Stock Investor Owns This 1 Stock: Do You?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

It won’t be surprising to know that the average Canadian stock investor owns shares of an industry giant.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $3,600 Per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Canadian dividend ETF pays monthly and is an excellent way to program your TFSA for passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Create a Pension Passive-Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to build a passive-income stream? This one stock can provide a monthly distribution and stellar growth potential that you…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $195.13 Per Month Tax-free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to investing for passive income, make sure you take into consideration both dividends and returns. Which is…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $1,380 Per Year

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock pays me $510 per year in dividends.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

This Undervalued Dividend Stock is Worth Buying Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) stock is an undervalued dividend dynamo that investors can count on. here's why ...

Read more »