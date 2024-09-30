Member Login
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $583 and Hold for 10 Years

Buying stocks in a TFSA is a smart way to build wealth gradually without needing a big lump sum upfront.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit of $7,000 can seem like a lot at first glance. But if you break it down, that’s about $583 a month. By drip-feeding this amount into growth stocks, you can spread your investments throughout the year, buying shares at different prices and reducing the impact of market ups and downs. Over time, this could potentially compound your returns as these growth stocks increase in value, all while your earnings stay tax-free in the TFSA. Plus, it’s a smart way to build wealth gradually without needing a big lump sum upfront! So, let’s get into today how to get started and some stocks to consider.

Autopilot

Drip-feeding growth stocks through the dollar cost-averaging method is like investing on autopilot. Instead of trying to time the market (which, let’s be honest, is basically impossible), you invest a set amount of money regularly. That could be, say, each month, regardless of what the stock price is doing. The beauty of this approach is that it averages out the highs and lows over time. So, in some months, you’ll buy shares when they’re cheaper, and in other months, you’ll buy when they’re pricier. But overall, it smooths things out, lowering the risk of going all-in at a bad time.

The real magic happens with growth stocks. As these companies expand and their share prices (hopefully) rise, your small, regular investments could grow into a tidy sum. Plus, this method is perfect if you’re not sitting on a big lump sum of cash to invest all at once. By dollar-cost averaging, you’re giving your investments time to grow while staying consistent, even when the market gets bumpy. It’s a relaxed way to build wealth steadily without stressing too much over timing the perfect buy. So, let’s look at some stocks to buy.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is looking like a great buy right now, especially for growth-focused investors. Over the past year, the stock has seen an impressive 52-week change of over 114%, with a steady climb to a recent high of $48.23. While its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is on the higher side at 68.69, the forward P/E of 25.97 suggests investors are optimistic about its future earnings potential. Aritzia’s ability to deliver consistent revenue growth, with a quarterly revenue increase of 7.8% year over year, speaks to its solid business model. Even as it faces a bit of an earnings dip, with quarterly earnings down by 9.4%. However, given its strong brand presence and loyal customer base, Aritzia seems poised to keep expanding.

Moreover, with $100 million in cash on hand and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38%, Aritzia has the financial flexibility to continue investing in growth. The company’s return on equity (ROE) of 9.84% shows it’s making good use of its resources to generate profits. Though it doesn’t offer a dividend, the focus on reinvesting earnings into the business makes it an attractive stock, especially for those looking for long-term growth. If you’re looking for a company with solid fundamentals and room to grow, Aritzia could be a stylish addition to your portfolio.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is shaping up to be a fantastic growth stock pick, especially with its recent 52-week surge of over 112%. The company is firing on all cylinders, with impressive quarterly revenue growth of 23.3% year over year, thereby showing that it’s gaining momentum in the electronics manufacturing space. Even more exciting is the quarterly earnings growth of 79.5%, proving that Celestica is not just growing in sales. It’s also translating that into solid profits. With a forward P/E ratio of 11.72, it’s trading at an attractive valuation compared to its growth, thereby making it a compelling buy for growth-focused investors.

On the financial side, Celestica is in a strong position, with $434 million in cash and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78%. The company’s return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 20.99%, showing that management is effectively using its resources to generate profits. With no dividend payout, Celestica is reinvesting its earnings into future growth, making it a great option for those looking to benefit from long-term gains. If you’re looking for a growth stock that’s riding a wave of success, Celestica seems like a solid choice to add to your portfolio!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

