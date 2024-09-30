Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

2 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Healthcare stocks like these could offer investors some of the best long-term growth opportunities out there, especially at these prices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Buying stocks during a dip can be a golden opportunity, especially if the companies you’re eyeing have solid long-term growth potential. It’s like getting your favourite items on sale. You’re paying less for something that’s likely to increase in value over time. With patience, those stocks can recover and soar, giving you a sweet return on your investment. Plus, dips often mean investors get nervous, but that’s when savvy long-term thinkers can step in and buy at a bargain!

Consider healthcare

Healthcare stocks are looking particularly interesting right now because they tend to be pretty resilient. Even when the economy has its ups and downs. After all, people will always need medical care, treatments, and services. That steady demand means companies in this sector usually have consistent revenue streams, which can be a comforting thought for investors. Plus, with an aging population and ongoing advancements in medical technology, there’s plenty of room for growth as healthcare continues to evolve.

On top of that, the healthcare sector often offers a mix of both stability and innovation. You’ve got established companies that pay reliable dividends, and then there are the exciting up-and-comers focused on biotech, artificial intelligence (AI), and breakthrough treatments. This gives investors the chance to balance a portfolio with some safety and the potential for big rewards. It’s like having the best of both worlds: steady income with a side of cutting-edge excitement!

NorthWest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is looking like a solid buy, especially with its focus on healthcare real estate. This provides a stable demand even in uncertain times. Its recent earnings report shows an 11.1% year-over-year revenue growth, which highlights its resilience and steady performance. Plus, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.77, it’s trading below its book value, thus suggesting that investors might be getting a good deal. The stock also comes with a forward annual dividend yield of 6.51% at writing, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

Although the company reported a net loss in its most recent quarter, the healthcare sector’s stability and the real estate investment trust’s (REIT) extensive portfolio make this a good long-term play. It has a healthy operating margin of 66.41% and an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $355 million, thus showing its strength in managing costs and generating cash flow. Given these factors, NWH.UN presents an appealing opportunity for investors looking for both growth potential and solid dividends.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is also looking like a solid buy on the TSX, especially with its impressive recent earnings. The company saw a 42.3% year-over-year revenue growth in the most recent quarter, hitting $910 million. This showcases its strong momentum in the digital healthcare space. WELL’s ability to grow in such a competitive market, along with its solid profit margin of 16.15%. This makes it stand out as a reliable choice for investors who want exposure to the healthcare and tech sectors. With its current price-to-book ratio of 1.16, the stock seems reasonably valued for its growth potential.

WELL’s strength lies not just in its numbers but also in its forward-thinking business model. The company is focused on telehealth and digital healthcare services. These areas continue to grow as healthcare becomes more digital. With a return on equity of 18.34%, it’s clear management is effectively using resources to generate solid returns. So, if you’re looking for a stock that’s riding the wave of healthcare innovation and delivering solid financial results, WELL Health looks like a smart addition to your portfolio!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up more than 25% in the past year. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Have $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

By investing in fundamentally strong TSX dividend stocks, you could expect to earn largely predictable income every month.

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Alert: 4 Must-Buy Canadian Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks are must-own stocks for TFSA investors looking to be future millionaires.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $4,600 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you ready for major income? Even in just one year, you could earn $4,600 in your TFSA. No, really!

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge's dividend yield of more than 6.5% is backed by a stable and predictable revenue profile, making it a solid…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Income Stars That Yield More Than 6%

| Joey Frenette

Consider TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another passive-income pick to put your retiree income stream into a powerplay!

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

CPP Special Benefits: 2 Scenarios for Early or Increased Benefits

| Andrew Button

Not everybody can get CPP special benefits, but anybody can get dividends from ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund…

Read more »