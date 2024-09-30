2 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Healthcare stocks like these could offer investors some of the best long-term growth opportunities out there, especially at these prices.

Buying stocks during a dip can be a golden opportunity, especially if the companies you’re eyeing have solid long-term growth potential. It’s like getting your favourite items on sale. You’re paying less for something that’s likely to increase in value over time. With patience, those stocks can recover and soar, giving you a sweet return on your investment. Plus, dips often mean investors get nervous, but that’s when savvy long-term thinkers can step in and buy at a bargain!

Consider healthcare

Healthcare stocks are looking particularly interesting right now because they tend to be pretty resilient. Even when the economy has its ups and downs. After all, people will always need medical care, treatments, and services. That steady demand means companies in this sector usually have consistent revenue streams, which can be a comforting thought for investors. Plus, with an aging population and ongoing advancements in medical technology, there’s plenty of room for growth as healthcare continues to evolve.

On top of that, the healthcare sector often offers a mix of both stability and innovation. You’ve got established companies that pay reliable dividends, and then there are the exciting up-and-comers focused on biotech, artificial intelligence (AI), and breakthrough treatments. This gives investors the chance to balance a portfolio with some safety and the potential for big rewards. It’s like having the best of both worlds: steady income with a side of cutting-edge excitement!

NorthWest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is looking like a solid buy, especially with its focus on healthcare real estate. This provides a stable demand even in uncertain times. Its recent earnings report shows an 11.1% year-over-year revenue growth, which highlights its resilience and steady performance. Plus, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.77, it’s trading below its book value, thus suggesting that investors might be getting a good deal. The stock also comes with a forward annual dividend yield of 6.51% at writing, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

Although the company reported a net loss in its most recent quarter, the healthcare sector’s stability and the real estate investment trust’s (REIT) extensive portfolio make this a good long-term play. It has a healthy operating margin of 66.41% and an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $355 million, thus showing its strength in managing costs and generating cash flow. Given these factors, NWH.UN presents an appealing opportunity for investors looking for both growth potential and solid dividends.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is also looking like a solid buy on the TSX, especially with its impressive recent earnings. The company saw a 42.3% year-over-year revenue growth in the most recent quarter, hitting $910 million. This showcases its strong momentum in the digital healthcare space. WELL’s ability to grow in such a competitive market, along with its solid profit margin of 16.15%. This makes it stand out as a reliable choice for investors who want exposure to the healthcare and tech sectors. With its current price-to-book ratio of 1.16, the stock seems reasonably valued for its growth potential.

WELL’s strength lies not just in its numbers but also in its forward-thinking business model. The company is focused on telehealth and digital healthcare services. These areas continue to grow as healthcare becomes more digital. With a return on equity of 18.34%, it’s clear management is effectively using resources to generate solid returns. So, if you’re looking for a stock that’s riding the wave of healthcare innovation and delivering solid financial results, WELL Health looks like a smart addition to your portfolio!