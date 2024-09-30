Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Beginners: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

Beginners: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

Here are two of the best TSX stocks new investors can buy now and hold for years to come.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

With nearly 9% quarter-to-date gains, the TSX Composite Index remains on track to end its best quarter in over four years. The recent shift in monetary policy by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which includes interest rate cuts, has sparked renewed optimism in the market. As a result, many high-growth stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange are witnessing buying interest from investors.

If you’re a beginner looking to jump into the market, this could be a great time to consider adding some fundamentally strong stocks to your portfolio. In this article, I’ll highlight two TSX stocks that not only offer strong long-term growth potential but also could be a great starting point for new investors. Let’s begin.

MDA Space stock

Given the current market environment and increasing relevance of the global space sector, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) could be a solid pick for long-term investors. It currently has a market cap of $2 billion as its stock trades at $16.99 per share with about 47% year-to-date gains.

This Toronto-headquartered firm mainly focuses on space robotics, satellite systems, and Earth observation technology, making it a key player in the rapidly expanding global space industry. Whether it’s about building cutting-edge satellites or developing next-generation robotics systems like Canadarm3, MDA is fast emerging as a top company in this innovative space.

In August, MDA reported stellar second-quarter results for 2024, which led to a sharp rally in share prices by boosting investors’ confidence. During the quarter, the company’s total revenue rose 23.5% YoY (year over year) to $242 million, exceeding Street analyst expectations by a wide margin. Its adjusted quarterly earnings also climbed by 12.5% YoY to $0.09 per share.

Even more impressive, MDA’s backlog soared 318% from a year ago to $4.6 billion by the end of the quarter. This backlog included major projects like the $1 billion contract with the Canadian Space Agency for the Canadarm3 program. Considering this strong backlog, MDA’s long-term growth outlook looks really promising, which could help its share prices continue soaring.

Definity Financial stock

Definity Financial (TSX:DFY) is another top TSX stock that beginners and seasoned investors might want to consider right now. This Waterloo-based insurance company currently has a market cap of $6.3 billion as its stock trades at $54.55 per share with 44% year-to-date gains.

Despite the macroeconomic challenges that have affected the growth trends of many financial services companies, Definity continues to perform well. In the first half of the year, the company’s revenue climbed by 9.4% YoY to $2 billion, supported by robust growth in its personal auto and commercial insurance segments.

More importantly, its adjusted earnings in these six months jumped by 44.5% from a year ago to $0.94 per share, driven partly by higher rates and increased unit counts in the personal auto insurance segment. As Definity continues to focus on expanding its broker distribution platform and improving operational efficiencies, its long-term growth outlook remains strong, making this TSX stock look attractive to buy and hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Down 28% From its 52-Week High, Can Badger Infrastructure Stock Turn Things Around?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect Badger Infrastructure (TSX:BDGI) stock to stage a sharp recovery in the near term.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock With Legit Potential to Outperform the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In a world where data is king, this company is well-poised to help enterprises manage the digital transformation.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Best-Performing Stocks?

| Jitendra Parashar

While the long-term outlook for these three best-performing TSX stocks remains strong, investors may want to remain cautious in the…

Read more »

box with logo
Dividend Stocks

Winpak Stock is a Tremendous Bargain Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you're in it for the fundamentals, dividend, or growth, Winpak stock looks like a tremendous buy right now.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $583 and Hold for 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buying stocks in a TFSA is a smart way to build wealth gradually without needing a big lump sum upfront.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing and reinvesting dividends is one of the best and easiest ways to make more wealth. So here are three…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Is There Any Hope for Magna International Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The long-term potential with Magna’s innovation in the EV space keeps it an attractive option.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Create a Pension Passive-Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to build a passive-income stream? This one stock can provide a monthly distribution and stellar growth potential that you…

Read more »