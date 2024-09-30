Want to Beat the Market? 2 Stocks to Watch

If there are two areas investors should watch for investment, it’s low-cost retailers and the copper sector. These are both set for massive growth, each driven by unique factors. As inflation pinches consumer wallets, budget-friendly stores like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are thriving, offering value at a time when people need to stretch their dollars further. Meanwhile, copper is essential for the booming green energy and electric vehicle industries, as it’s a key material in renewable infrastructure. Together, these sectors combine affordability and innovation, thereby making them primed to benefit from economic trends that focus on value and sustainability
Dollarama
Dollarama stock stands out as an excellent long-term option for beating the market. That’s due to its consistent financial performance and strategic positioning. The company benefits from its strong focus on operational efficiency — recently boasting a solid operating margin of 25.6% and a return on equity of a whopping 156.46%. Dollarama’s low-cost product offerings continue to attract value-conscious consumers, especially as economic uncertainties drive more shoppers to seek affordable options.
This consistent demand has contributed to impressive earnings growth, with a 16.3% increase in quarterly earnings year over year
Analysts continue to praise Dollarama for its solid fundamentals, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.33. Thus reflecting investor confidence in its future profitability
Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper (TSX:CS) is an excellent long-term option for beating the market as well, primarily due to its strategic position in the booming copper industry. As the global shift toward renewable energy and electric vehicles accelerates, copper’s role as a critical material in these technologies gives Capstone a significant tailwind. The company’s solid 17.7% year-over-year revenue growth
Capstone Copper’s recent performance also showcases its operational strength. With an operating margin of 12.38%, the company is managing its resources efficiently despite challenges in the mining sector
Beyond this, Capstone’s stock price has surged by 70.49% over the past year, significantly outperforming the broader market