Want to Beat the Market? 2 Stocks to Watch

Low-cost retailers and copper may not seem like they go together, but when it comes to future growth opportunities, that’s where these two are a match made in heaven.

If there are two areas investors should watch for investment, it’s low-cost retailers and the copper sector. These are both set for massive growth, each driven by unique factors. As inflation pinches consumer wallets, budget-friendly stores like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are thriving, offering value at a time when people need to stretch their dollars further. Meanwhile, copper is essential for the booming green energy and electric vehicle industries, as it’s a key material in renewable infrastructure. Together, these sectors combine affordability and innovation, thereby making them primed to benefit from economic trends that focus on value and sustainability .

Dollarama

Dollarama stock stands out as an excellent long-term option for beating the market. That’s due to its consistent financial performance and strategic positioning. The company benefits from its strong focus on operational efficiency — recently boasting a solid operating margin of 25.6% and a return on equity of a whopping 156.46%. Dollarama’s low-cost product offerings continue to attract value-conscious consumers, especially as economic uncertainties drive more shoppers to seek affordable options.

This consistent demand has contributed to impressive earnings growth, with a 16.3% increase in quarterly earnings year over year . In its most recent earnings report, Dollarama reported revenue growth of 7.4%. This was driven by both increased sales and strategic store expansion . Plus, the company’s ability to keep costs low while expanding its digital and e-commerce platforms further enhances its growth potential. As Dollarama capitalizes on both in-store and online sales, its forward-thinking approach ensures it remains relevant and adaptable in a competitive retail environment.

Analysts continue to praise Dollarama for its solid fundamentals, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.33. Thus reflecting investor confidence in its future profitability . Plus, Dollarama’s stock has seen a significant 42.69% increase in value over the past year . The company’s history of delivering shareholder value through consistent growth, coupled with its resilience in the face of economic pressures, makes it a solid pick for long-term investors seeking stability and growth potential. With a steady dividend yield and room for further expansion, Dollarama offers a mix of security and upside potential that makes it a smart choice for beating the market over time.

Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper (TSX:CS) is an excellent long-term option for beating the market as well, primarily due to its strategic position in the booming copper industry. As the global shift toward renewable energy and electric vehicles accelerates, copper’s role as a critical material in these technologies gives Capstone a significant tailwind. The company’s solid 17.7% year-over-year revenue growth proves it is well-positioned to benefit from this demand. Thus making it a great option for investors looking to tap into the green revolution. Plus, its forward P/E ratio of 10.94 suggests the stock is reasonably priced compared to its future earnings potential.

Capstone Copper’s recent performance also showcases its operational strength. With an operating margin of 12.38%, the company is managing its resources efficiently despite challenges in the mining sector . Although it posted a slight loss in net income recently, this is more reflective of short-term market conditions and increased investment in future production capacity rather than a sign of long-term weakness. The company’s significant investments in expansion projects, particularly in its Chilean operations, are expected to pay off as copper prices continue to rise .

Beyond this, Capstone’s stock price has surged by 70.49% over the past year, significantly outperforming the broader market . Its current valuation and growth prospects make it an attractive option, especially for long-term investors seeking exposure to the essential metals sector. As the world continues its transition to green energy and the demand for copper grows, Capstone Copper is well-placed to deliver substantial returns to patient investors.