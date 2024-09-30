Member Login
Home » Investing » Winpak Stock is a Tremendous Bargain Today

Winpak Stock is a Tremendous Bargain Today

Whether you’re in it for the fundamentals, dividend, or growth, Winpak stock looks like a tremendous buy right now.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
box with logo

Winpak (TSX:WPK) may be flying under the radar as a bargain on the TSX right now. All while there are plenty of reasons to get excited about it. So even with shares up, let’s look at why I’d still consider this a stellar buy on the TSX today.

Into earnings

Recent earnings paint a picture of a company that is solidly positioned. While quarterly revenue saw a slight dip year-over-year, the company still boasts over $1.1 billion in revenue, as well as a strong profit margin of 12.9%. Sure, the earnings growth is down by 3%, but with a current price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.1 and forward P/E of 12.7, Winpak looks like an undervalued gem compared to its peers.

One of the most compelling reasons to take notice of the global packaging provider is its pristine balance sheet. The company is sitting on a hefty cash reserve of $490.3 million, with almost no debt to speak of at just $11.4 million. That kind of financial flexibility is rare, and it gives Winpak plenty of options to either reinvest in growth or weather any economic storms. With a total debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.8%, it’s clear this company is playing the long game, prioritizing financial stability.

Of course, like any stock, Winpak does come with risks. The company’s quarterly revenue growth did experience a minor contraction of 1.4% year-over-year, suggesting that it’s not immune to market challenges. With inflation and fluctuating raw material prices, Winpak’s margins could come under pressure. However, its operational efficiency and strategic cost management have historically kept it competitive, which could continue to offset these challenges.

Why buy now

So let’s look at why buying now could be a benefit. In terms of dividends, while Winpak isn’t known for jaw-dropping yields, it’s still rewarding shareholders. With a payout ratio of just 4%, the company is keeping most of its earnings to reinvest into its operations. This suggests that Winpak is more focused on growth than income distribution right now, thus making it a strong play for long-term investors looking for capital appreciation.

Looking ahead, Winpak’s outlook appears promising. The company has maintained an operating margin of 17.6%, which indicates that it’s doing a good job at keeping costs in check. Moreover, with its strategic focus on sustainable packaging, it’s well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for environmentally friendly products. This sector is expected to grow, giving Winpak a significant runway for future earnings.

Another factor in Winpak’s favour is its low beta of 0.2, meaning it’s far less volatile than the broader market. For investors who want steady performance without the rollercoaster ride of more aggressive stocks, this is a huge plus. It’s the kind of stock you can comfortably hold during periods of market uncertainty without losing sleep.

Bottom line

Altogether, Winpak’s current price makes it a great bargain today. With solid earnings, a strong balance sheet, low debt, and a forward-thinking strategy in a growing sector, it ticks a lot of boxes for long-term investors. Sure, there are some risks with market headwinds. Yet, its stable financial position and low volatility make it a stock worth considering for your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Winpak. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

