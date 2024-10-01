Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Stock, or BAM Stock?

Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Stock, or BAM Stock?

BEP and BAM stock have both proven to be excellent players in the infrastructure sector. But which is the better buy?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Image source: Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) have both been strong investments for Canadians, both benefiting from Brookfield’s extensive global infrastructure. BAM stock is now up about 16% in the last month as of writing, with BEP up 14% in that time.

BAM offers diversified exposure to asset management and financial services, providing stable cash flow from multiple sources. Meanwhile, BEP.UN focuses on renewable energy, which is gaining momentum due to global energy transition trends. But when it comes to further growth, which is the better buy? Let’s take a look.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable has been a standout player in the renewable energy space, establishing a solid track record of growth. A key moment in its journey was the acquisition of Saeta Yield in 2018, a leading developer of renewable power assets in Spain and Portugal. Since then, Brookfield has expertly managed the business, focusing on optimizing its portfolio, improving efficiency, and scaling up its renewable capacity.

Fast forward to 2024, Brookfield is now poised to sell Saeta Yield to Masdar, a clean energy giant based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The deal, valued at approximately $1.4 billion, involves Masdar acquiring a 745 MW portfolio of predominantly wind assets and a 1.6 GW development pipeline in Spain and Portugal. Brookfield’s successful execution of its business plan over the past six years has made this transaction one of the largest renewable energy deals in the Iberian Peninsula. The sale aligns with Brookfield’s strategy of recycling capital to fuel new growth activities, keeping its momentum strong.

Looking ahead, Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned for continued success, especially with its forward-thinking asset rotation strategy and ability to adapt to evolving market conditions. With the global shift towards net-zero goals and renewable energy expansion, Brookfield’s focus on sustainable energy projects offers strong long-term growth potential. As the energy transition accelerates, Brookfield remains at the forefront, ready to capitalize on new opportunities across various regions. All while retaining part of Saeta’s regulated solar assets to continue its presence in the Iberian market.

BAM

BAM has long been recognized for its ability to deliver strong and consistent returns, driven by its diversified portfolio across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and private equity. Over the years, BAM has cemented its reputation by strategically investing in high-quality assets and focusing on long-term value creation. Its ability to manage assets on behalf of institutional investors has provided a stable income stream, allowing it to continue growing even in challenging economic times.

In the most recent quarter, BAM continued to impress with solid earnings growth. Its diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 13.8% year-over-year, with net income reaching $443 million. This growth is supported by the company’s focus on expanding its asset management business. The business now boasts over $825 billion in assets under management. Its dividend yield, currently at 3.2%, also makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.6, BAM is trading at a valuation that reflects its steady growth and income potential.

Looking ahead, BAM’s future outlook remains bright. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for infrastructure, real estate, and renewable energy investments. Its diversified approach means it can adjust to different economic cycles and market trends. All while continuing to deliver value.

Bottom line

Both BAM and BEP are strong contenders. But if you’re looking for a bit more stability and diversification, BAM might have the edge. As a global asset manager, BAM’s broad exposure to real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy means it’s less dependent on any one sector’s performance. Meanwhile, BEP offers a focused play on the renewable energy boom. While this is exciting, it comes with more volatility tied to the energy markets. If you want diversified growth and steady income, BAM could be the better buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

