Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

Here are three dividend stocks that are likely to increase their dividends in the coming years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking for stocks that will keep paying them year after year should consider Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. These Canadian stocks have consistently paid and increased their dividends for five years or more. Notably, some of these Aristocrats are also blue-chip stocks with established businesses and a growing income stream, allowing them to consistently pay and increase their payouts.

Against this background, let’s look at three dividend stocks that are likely to increase their dividends uninterruptedly in the coming years.

Fortis stock

Utility company Fortis (TSX:FTS) is known for rewarding its shareholders with higher dividend payments. It has paid and increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years and plans to increase it by 4-6% annually through 2029. The reliability of its payouts makes Fortis a compelling income stock.

Fortis has committed to a $26 billion capital investment plan to fuel further growth. This plan will help grow its rate base by 6.5% each year until 2029. This expansion will support the company’s earnings, enabling Fortis to keep raising its dividends year after year.

Fortis is also diversifying its assets and investing in cleaner energy sources, which will help it capitalize on energy transition opportunities. At the same time, the company is strengthening its infrastructure, which will help it deliver sustainable growth.

Overall, Fortis’s resilient business model, regulated operations, growing rate base, predictable earnings, and commitment to reward shareholders make it one of the top Dividend Aristocrats in Canada.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is among the leading dividend-paying companies in Canada. It transports oil and gas, and its liquid pipelines connect major supply and demand areas. Thanks to its high-quality energy infrastructure assets, Enbridge benefits from higher utilization of its extensive network and generates solid distributable cash flows (DCF) that support its payouts.

Enbridge has been paying dividends for over 69 years and has consistently raised them for over 29 years.

Enbridge’s diversified revenue sources, extensive liquid pipelines, long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements, and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks enable it to generate steady earnings and DCF. Looking ahead, Enbridge is poised to benefit from its diversified portfolio across conventional and lower-carbon energies and low-risk cash flows. Moreover, strategic acquisitions are likely to support its earnings and dividend payouts.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Investors could consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock for its solid record of dividend payments and growth. The oil and gas producer uninterruptedly increased its dividend for 24 years. Moreover, its dividend grew at an average annualized growth rate of 21%. Its ability to pay and increase its dividend at a higher rate makes Canadian Natural Resources a leading stock to start a growing passive-income stream.

Canadian Natural Resources’s well-balanced portfolio of long-life, low-decline production assets helps reduce risk and enables efficient capital allocation. Further, operating efficiency and low reserve replacement costs support its adjusted funds flow growth across commodity price cycles.

The company also maintains a solid inventory of low-capital exposure projects, which are likely to accelerate its growth in the coming years. Moreover, its large land base augurs well for future growth. Overall, Canadian Natural Resources is well-positioned to generate sustainable earnings, supporting its higher dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock has soared upwards in the last quarter.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying shares of lower-priced stocks such as InPlay Oil to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Going against the grain
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Deals: 2 Struggling Stocks for Contrarian Canadians

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks look cheap and offer attractive yields.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Rising Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks could continue to move higher as interest rates decline.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Constellation Software or Fairfax Financial?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both FFH and CSU stock offer compelling reasons to buy now. But which one comes out on top as the…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Placing Canadian REITs and income trusts in a TFSA unlocks their full income potential for retirement compared to other options.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

2 Blazing-Hot Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Worth Buying

| Joey Frenette

Here are two blazing-hot stocks with solid dividends and discounted multiples.

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy as the TSX Just Keeps Climbing Higher

| Joey Frenette

Consider Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and another cheap dividend player, which could continue to rise into year-end.

Read more »