Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

Income-seeking investors can consider holding stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Dream Industrial REIT right now.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
The stock market is trading near all-time highs and might gain further pace with multiple interest rate cuts on the horizon. This provides investors an opportunity to identify quality dividend stocks and benefit from a recurring stream of income as well as capital gains over time.

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy income stocks

With inflation slowing down and interest rates moving lower, the time is ripe to buy and hold fundamentally strong dividend stocks trading at a cheap valuation. A tasty dividend yield coupled with share price appreciation should help long-term investors benefit from market-beating returns in the upcoming decade. Here are two such dividend stocks you can consider buying right now.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

Valued at $25 billion by market cap, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) owns a portfolio of renewable power-generating facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, and biomass sources.

Brookfield Renewable continues to deploy capital into growth opportunities that allow it to gain traction and benefit from economies of scale. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the company commissioned around 1.4 gigawatts of new capacity. If we include its development activities and acquisitions, Brookfield Renewable invested nearly US$1 billion in the June quarter.

Notably, Brookfield Renewable is poised to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend. For instance, data centre investment continues to accelerate globally due to massive investments in generative AI platforms.

In fact, data centres could account for a fifth of the total electricity consumption in the U.S. by the end of the decade, acting as a secular tailwind for Brookfield Renewable and other clean energy peers. Brookfield also estimates the global installed capacity for electricity generation to double globally in the next 20 years.

Brookfield Renewable pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.42 per share, translating to a forward yield of almost 5%. Moreover, these payouts have almost doubled in the last 13 years.

Dream Industrial REIT stock

Valued at $4.2 billion by market cap, Dream Industrial (TSX:DIR.UN) pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.70 per share, indicating a yield of 4.7%. Dream Industrial owns and operates a portfolio of cash-generating industrial properties in key North American markets while seeking a strong foothold in Europe.

In Q2 of 2024, Dream Industrial grew its net operating income by 5% year over year, while its FFO (funds from operation) per unit stood at $0.25, indicating a payout ratio of around 70%. It leased more than 500,000 square feet of projects at strong rents in regions such as Ontario and Alberta. The real estate investment trust continues to execute its capital-recycling initiatives to upgrade its portfolio quality and completed $50 million of disposition in the June quarter.

Dream Industrial chief executive officer, Alexander Sannikov stated, “With nearly $600 million of available liquidity and our marginal cost of debt declining by over 50 basis points since the last quarter, about our balance sheet remains strong.”

Given consensus price target estimates, Dream Industrial REIT trades at a 10% discount to those estimates. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns will be closer to 15% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

