Member Login
Home » Investing » Opinion: The Top 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for October

Opinion: The Top 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for October

Some of the best investments are in stocks that you already own and that have already won. Here are three winners that should keep on winning.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The smartest investors are not afraid to add quality Canadian stocks even when those stocks or the broader market have had a strong incline. Averaging up is a successful investment strategy that many investors don’t recognize. The fact is high-quality companies tend to spend much of their time close to 52-week highs.

Keep adding to your winning stocks

When you invest in a high-quality stock, it means you are investing in a stock that has already won and should continue to win going forward. These businesses have strong balance sheets, great management teams, and excellent products/services that have large growth opportunities.

Long-term investors want to own stocks in businesses that consistently perform both as a business and as a stock. Long-term winners are likely to keep winning. If you are looking to add long-term buy-and-hold winners, here are three Canadian stocks to add in October.

Colliers: Still more upside ahead

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) has many hallmarks of a long-term quality stock. Its stock has returned a 20% compounded annual total return over the past 10 years. Longer-term returns have been even better.

Colliers has used a market consolidation strategy to become a global commercial real estate services player. While it is best known for its commercial brokerage business, Colliers now has significant engineering, design, project management, and asset management businesses. Over 70% of its income comes from recurring services!

Real estate transaction activity has been weak for the past few years. However, with interest rates coming down, commercial real estate is starting to move. That will start to boost earnings for Colliers in the coming quarters.

Colliers is up 25% in 2024. However, with a stream of new acquisitions, it could continue to see great earnings growth in the years ahead.

Couche-Tard: A winning business makes a winning stock

There has been a lot of media attention around Alimentation Couche-Tard’s (TSX:ATD) attempt to acquire the 7-11 convenience chain. Unfortunately, the stock is down by almost 11% since.

It’s a large acquisition with a lot of risks, so the market is right to be concerned. However, Couche-Tard has an excellent record of operating and acquiring convenience-focused businesses. If the deal happens, Couche-Tard (if any company) could make it work. If it doesn’t happen, not much is lost.

Certainly, Couche-Tard has had a rough year as consumers (especially at the margins) have decreased their discretionary spending. The good news is that the M&A (mergers and acquisition) environment has improved, and Couche-Tard is starting to sweep up some accretive tuck-in deals in the long run. It just added another 260-store portfolio in the U.S. Midwest.

With the stock trading down for no good reason, it looks like a great time to add.

Trisura: An insurance up and comer

Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) is a quality stock set for a nice uptick in both operational and financial growth. Trisura operates a small but growing specialized insurance and re-insurance fronting platform. It has operations in Canada and the U.S.

Historically, Trisura stock has delivered exceptional growth (up 470% in the past five years). However, the stock has flatlined as its earnings caught up to its fundamental valuation.

Trisura’s valuation has become very attractive when compared to other specialty insurance peers. Likewise, the company has been making significant investments to start growing in the U.S., where it has substantial market opportunities. It might just be early innings before this stock takes off.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard, Colliers International Group, and Trisura Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard, Colliers International Group, and Trisura Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

young people stare at smartphones
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Robin Brown

Got some cash and looking to invest? Here's a mini-Canadian stock portfolio that can give you a mix of growth…

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock has soared upwards in the last quarter.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Blueprint: 3 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

| Robin Brown

Here are three top stocks for long-term, tax-free wealth generation inside your TFSA.

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Stock, or BAM Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP and BAM stock have both proven to be excellent players in the infrastructure sector. But which is the better…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Recent declines in these top Canadian growth stocks could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy them at a…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stocks for Beginners

Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying TSX growth stocks you can consider buying now and holding for the next two decades.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX stocks new investors can buy now and hold for years to come.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Down 28% From its 52-Week High, Can Badger Infrastructure Stock Turn Things Around?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect Badger Infrastructure (TSX:BDGI) stock to stage a sharp recovery in the near term.

Read more »