Should You Buy CIBC Stock or BMO Stock Today?

Both CIBC stock and BMO stock look like solid investments, with ultra-high dividends. But which is the better bet?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian bank stocks are starting to see a recovery as interest rates stabilize and the economy shows signs of resilience. This shift is helping banks recover from recent pressure, making it a good time to revisit these stocks, especially ones like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Both deserve attention because of strong dividend yields and solid market positions, especially as these continue to expand business offerings. With this bounce-back, these two banks might just offer the right mix of growth and income for savvy investors.

CIBC

If you’re on the lookout for a stock that’s making waves, CIBC might just deserve a spot on your radar. The bank recently announced its plan to buy back up to 20 million common shares, or about 2.1% of its outstanding shares, as part of a normal course issuer bid. This move not only shows confidence in its financial health. It also aims to enhance shareholder value by effectively managing capital.

Plus, CIBC’s third-quarter financial results were nothing short of impressive. It reported a 13% increase in revenue year over year, reaching $6.6 billion. And a whopping 25% jump in reported net income. Adjusted net income rose by 28%, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed by 27% compared to the same quarter last year. With a strong common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio of 13.3%, it’s showcasing solid financial stability.

Combine all that with a generous dividend yield and a proactive approach to growth, and you’ve got a compelling case for giving CIBC stock some serious consideration. Its commitment to returning value to shareholders, along with robust financial performance, makes it a noteworthy player in the banking sector. So, if you’re thinking about diversifying your portfolio, CIBC might just be worth a closer look!

BMO

BMO stock is also a stock that deserves attention, especially after its solid third-quarter results for 2024. The bank reported a net income of $1.865 billion, a significant improvement compared to the same period last year. Adjusted net income stood at $1.981 billion, and EPS climbed to $2.64 on an adjusted basis. These results highlight BMO’s ability to manage its operations efficiently despite a cyclical rise in credit losses. This saw provisions for credit losses increase to $906 million.

One of the key reasons to consider BMO stock is its robust capital position. With a CET1 ratio of 13%, BMO maintains a solid balance sheet. This provides the bank with the flexibility to continue delivering shareholder value through dividends and potential growth initiatives. In fact, BMO has declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $1.55 per common share, marking a 5% increase from last year!

BMO’s diversified businesses, including strong performance in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking and a solid U.S. segment, are driving consistent earnings growth. With an impressive track record of delivering sustainable returns and being recognized for corporate responsibility, BMO offers both stability and long-term growth potential for investors. So, if you’re looking to add a reliable bank stock to your portfolio, BMO is definitely worth a closer look!

Foolish takeaway

When comparing CIBC and BMO on the TSX today, both offer strong value, but BMO might have a slight edge. BMO’s third-quarter results show solid earnings growth and a higher CET1 ratio, indicating strong financial stability, while its dividend yield of around 5% is competitive. CIBC, however, has a strong dividend as well, but BMO’s diversified operations and focus on growth across both Canadian and U.S. markets give it a favourable outlook. For those seeking a mix of value, reliable dividends, and growth potential, BMO could be the better buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

