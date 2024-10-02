Member Login
Home » Investing » A High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

A High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Are you looking for high dividends as well as growth? This stock continues to be a top option!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Investors can definitely still find high-yield dividend stocks that are worth buying and holding forever. While some returns might be on the lower side, the beauty of these stocks is in the stability and consistent payouts. It’s a bit like planting a tree. The growth is slow and steady, but it offers long-term rewards that keep giving back over time. So, even if the returns don’t shoot to the moon, these stocks can still be solid picks for the patient investor, especially this stock on the TSX today.

PHX Energy

PHX Energy Services (TSX:PHX) is a Canadian energy services company that provides specialized directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. With its advanced technology and expertise, PHX Energy helps clients optimize well-bore placement. This can enhance production and reduce costs. The company operates in key energy markets across North America and internationally, ensuring that it can serve a diverse range of projects. One of the standout features of PHX Energy is its focus on innovation, with a portfolio of high-tech equipment and software designed to improve drilling efficiency and precision.

In terms of investment potential, PHX Energy has demonstrated resilience in a volatile industry. The energy sector can be unpredictable. Yet PHX Energy has managed to maintain a solid position thanks to its specialized offerings and ability to adapt to changing market conditions. For investors interested in energy services with a technical edge, PHX Energy could be a compelling option.

Into earnings

PHX Energy’s second-quarter 2024 earnings highlight a steady performance, with consolidated revenue of $154.2 million. Just shy of the $155.6 million from the same period in 2023. The company saw strong results in its Canadian division. This achieved a record $38.2 million in quarterly revenue, up 25% year over year. This growth helped balance the softer performance in the U.S., where revenues dropped by 7% amid a decline in the U.S. rig count. Despite challenges, PHX Energy’s premium technologies and strong market presence kept its U.S. division resilient.

On the financial front, the company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $30 million. Down from $34.8 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings were also lower at $12.9 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.35 per share, in 2023. However, PHX Energy maintained its commitment to shareholders, increasing dividend payments by 24% and repurchasing over 358,000 shares. Looking ahead, the company remains cautiously optimistic. Particularly in the U.S., as it continues to focus on its strategic growth initiatives in both Canadian and international markets.

Future focus

Looking ahead, investors in PHX Energy should keep an eye on a few key factors. First, the company’s renewed normal course issuer bid (NCIB) will allow it to repurchase up to 3.36 million shares. This could drive value for shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The share-buyback plan, along with the company’s Return of Capital Strategy (ROCS), demonstrates PHX Energy’s commitment to rewarding its investors, especially in a volatile market environment. Watching how these share repurchases impact stock performance and earnings per share will be crucial for long-term investors.

Additionally, PHX Energy’s dividend strategy remains a strong point of interest. With a forward annual dividend yield of nearly 9%, the company continues to deliver solid income opportunities. Investors should monitor the sustainability of this dividend, particularly as market conditions evolve and capital expenditures fluctuate. PHX Energy’s focus on efficient capital allocation will be key to maintaining its dividend and potentially increasing returns for shareholders over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the fundamentals are strong and the dividend is sustainable, high yields can be a great way to boost your…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $12,154 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For those seeking a winning stock with huge dividends and more passive income on the way, definitely do your research…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now could be a great time to start hunting for market-beating stocks that are just making a comeback.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can leverage the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in top Canadian stocks and optimize their capital gains and…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Logistics and packaging companies could be some of the most undervalued gems in the market right now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider holding stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Dream Industrial REIT right now.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried you've missed the boat? Worry no more, as these three soaring stocks still have plenty of room to run.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy While They’re Still Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another top dividend stock are looking like great buys for the fourth quarter.

Read more »