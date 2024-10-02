The 2 Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

Member Login
Spread your investment across different sectors to reduce risk and increase your chances of long-term success.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing $2,000, what should investors really look for? In part, it’s important to keep an eye out for stocks with a solid track record of growth, a healthy balance sheet, and a strong future outlook. Look for companies with steady revenue increases, manageable debt, and industries with long-term potential. It’s also smart to check if they pay dividends. That’s like a little bonus while you wait for your investment to grow. And don’t forget, diversify! Spread your investment across different sectors to reduce risk and increase your chances of long-term success. That is what makes these two the perfect options.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a North American leader in solid waste services, serving a wide range of customers, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company stands out for its focus on secondary markets, where competition is lower, thus allowing for strong customer retention and high profitability. With operations spread across the U.S. and Canada, Waste Connections is well-diversified geographically. This can help reduce risk. Its sustainable approach to waste management and recurring revenue model make it a great fit for long-term investors looking for stability and steady growth.

As a long-term investment, Waste Connections is appealing due to its commitment to growth through both acquisitions and organic expansion. The company regularly acquires smaller waste management companies, thus helping it grow its market share without the need for aggressive competition. Waste Connections is also known for its efficient management and strong margins. These drive long-term value creation. Investors can expect steady cash flow and a history of increasing dividends, thereby making it an attractive option for those who want to reinvest dividends or build passive income over time.

In terms of financial performance, Waste Connections continues to impress. Its most recent quarterly earnings showed 11.2% revenue growth year-over-year, with a 31.7% jump in earnings. It posted $8.4 billion in revenue and boasts an operating cash flow of $2.2 billion, which highlights its financial strength. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.2 and a dividend yield of 0.6%, Waste Connections balances growth and income for investors. If you’re looking for a stock with solid long-term potential and strong fundamentals, Waste Connections could be a perfect fit for your portfolio.

Aecon

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) is one of Canada’s leading construction and infrastructure companies. It’s known for its expertise in large-scale projects across various sectors, including transportation, energy, and telecommunications. The company has been involved in iconic projects like the construction of highways, bridges, and energy facilities. Yet what makes Aecon particularly appealing is its involvement in both public and private sector projects. This gives it steady revenue streams and growth potential. With a presence in Canada’s booming infrastructure space, Aecon is well-positioned to benefit from long-term government spending on infrastructure improvements.

For long-term investors, Aecon offers a combination of steady dividend income and growth potential. Its forward annual dividend yield of 3.6% is appealing for those looking to build passive income. All while benefiting from the company’s involvement in critical infrastructure projects. Aecon’s strategy of pursuing large, complex contracts provides long-term visibility into revenue streams. Although construction can be cyclical, Aecon’s diversified operations help reduce the risks associated with economic downturns, thus making it a solid pick for investors looking for a stable, dividend-paying stock.

Financially, Aecon has faced some challenges in recent quarters, with a 26.8% year-over-year decline in revenue and an operating margin down 24.1%. However, the company remains financially solid, with $499.4 million in cash and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 32.9%. It also posted $437.7 million in levered free cash flow, highlighting its ability to generate cash despite short-term hurdles. Aecon’s stock has surged 93% over the past year, showing strong market confidence. Plus it continues to pay out a solid dividend. Altogether, this makes it an attractive option for both growth and income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

