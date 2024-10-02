Member Login
Home » Investing » This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

If the fundamentals are strong and the dividend is sustainable, high yields can be a great way to boost your income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks often get a bad rap for being risky, but that’s not always the case! Just because a stock offers a high dividend doesn’t automatically mean it’s in trouble or too risky for your portfolio. Sometimes, companies offer high yields because these are mature businesses with steady cash flows but limited growth prospects. So, the stock rewards investors with bigger dividends. If the fundamentals are strong and the dividend is sustainable, high yields can be a great way to boost your income without extra risk. And this could be the case with this solid stock.

Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages (TSX:Y) might bring back memories of those thick directories we used to flip through. Yet the company has evolved quite a bit from its phonebook days! Now, it’s a digital marketing business that helps small- and medium-sized businesses connect with customers online. With services like online advertising, website development, and social media management, Yellow Pages has transformed into a more modern, tech-driven company. While it may not be a household name anymore, it’s still around, quietly playing a role in the Canadian business landscape.

Interestingly, Yellow Pages also happens to offer a high dividend yield, thus making it a potential gem for income-focused investors. Despite its shift from print to digital, it’s managed to maintain steady revenue streams and reward its shareholders. If you’re looking for a stock that delivers a steady income without all the excitement (or drama) of trendier tech companies, Yellow Pages could be worth a closer look.

Into earnings

Not to say there haven’t been issues. Yellow Pages recently reported a revenue decline of 11% year over year for the second quarter of 2024, bringing in $55.8 million. The company faces challenges in both its digital and print services, with digital revenue dropping by 10.2% and print revenue decreasing by 13.6%. Despite this, the company remains focused on expanding its sales force. This has helped boost new accounts by 17% compared to the previous quarter. It’s also maintaining a solid rate of customer retention, even though the overall economic environment is challenging, particularly for small businesses in Canada.

On the earnings side, Yellow Pages saw its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin decrease to 26.5%, down from 35% in the same period last year. Net income also dropped to $7.6 million, compared to $12.7 million last year. However, the company continues to generate solid cash flow, with $34 million in cash on hand. Plus, it remains committed to funding its pension plan and paying out dividends. For income-focused investors, Yellow Pages still offers a dividend of $0.25 per share, thus making it an appealing option despite the revenue pressures.

Looking ahead

Yellow Pages looks like it could be an interesting investment, especially based on its current valuation metrics. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 3.98 and a forward P/E of six, the stock appears relatively cheap. This suggests that investors are cautious about the company’s growth prospects. However, these low multiples can also indicate an undervalued opportunity. Particularly for those who believe Yellow Pages can maintain its profitability and navigate the challenges of a shrinking print business. Its price-to-sales ratio of 0.68 and price-to-book ratio of 2.19 further reinforce the idea that the stock may offer value, especially with its strong cash flow and cost-management efforts.

On top of that, Yellow Pages is offering a forward annual dividend yield of 10.3% as of writing. This is quite appealing for income-focused investors. With a payout ratio of just 36.89%, it seems that the company is managing its dividend responsibly, leaving room to maintain or even grow it. While revenue has been under pressure, the company still generates healthy cash flow and maintains a solid balance sheet. So, if you’re looking for a high-dividend stock with a potential value play, Yellow Pages might be worth a second look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yellow Pages. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap and offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for high dividends as well as growth? This stock continues to be a top option!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $12,154 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For those seeking a winning stock with huge dividends and more passive income on the way, definitely do your research…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now could be a great time to start hunting for market-beating stocks that are just making a comeback.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can leverage the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in top Canadian stocks and optimize their capital gains and…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Logistics and packaging companies could be some of the most undervalued gems in the market right now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider holding stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Dream Industrial REIT right now.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried you've missed the boat? Worry no more, as these three soaring stocks still have plenty of room to run.

Read more »