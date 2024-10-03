Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

Are you looking for high-yield dividend stocks to own? Here are two that will provide decades of growth and income every investor should buy.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Finding that perfect mix of stocks can make a huge difference in a portfolio over a decade. And while there’s no shortage of great stocks to buy and hold, there are some high-yield dividend stocks that investors should consider buying now.

Here’s a look at two of those high-yield dividend stocks to buy now and hold for a decade or longer.

This is a wow stock

The first high-yield dividend stock that investors should be buying right now is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is often regarded as one of the great dividend stocks to own, and there’s a good reason for that view.

Enbridge is an energy infrastructure giant. The company operates multiple segments, including a vast pipeline network, renewable energy portfolio and natural gas utility business.

The pipeline business, which includes both crude and natural gas elements generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue. The sheer volume hauled provides Enbridge with one of the largest defensive moats on the market.

A similar defensive appeal can be said of both the renewable energy business and the utility. Both segments generate a reliable revenue stream backed by long-term, regulated contracts.

Collectively, this translates into a well-diversified and defensive revenue stream that can withstand market volatility. More importantly, that reliable revenue stream helps Enbridge to pay a handsome dividend and invest in growth.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge boasts a juicy 6.60% yield, making this high-yield dividend stock one of the best income-earning stocks on the market. In terms of earnings, investors who drop $40,000 into Enbridge will generate an income of over $2,600.

Another interesting point to note is Enbridge’s history of providing annual upticks to that dividend. Specifically, Enbridge has provided generous annual upticks for three decades without fail.

That factor alone makes this high-yield dividend stock a must-have for any portfolio.

Banking on juicy income and growth for decades

You can’t compile a list of high-yield dividend stocks without mentioning at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks. Specifically, I’m looking at Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) as the bank stock to buy right now.

Scotiabank isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it is the most international bank. In recent years, Scotiabank has focused its expansion efforts on Latin America, where developing markets can provide higher-growth opportunities.

That’s not to say Scotiabank isn’t investing elsewhere. Apart from its well-established domestic segment at home, Scotiabank is also investing in the U.S. market.

One recent example of this is Scotiabank’s purchase of 14.9% of U.S.-based financial services outfit KeyCorp for US$2.8 billion.

Turning to income, Scotiabank really impresses. The bank boasts a healthy quarterly dividend that has seen Scotiabank, like Enbridge above, provide reliable annual bumps to that dividend.

As of the time of writing, Scotiabank boasts a yield of 5.90%, which is the highest among its big bank peers. It also means that investors who drop $40,000 into the stock will earn over $2,300 in income.

High-yield dividend stocks

The above stocks can provide a decade or more of solid growth and income-earning opportunities. They also boast very juicy dividends with an established cadence of annual increases.

Perhaps most importantly, they offer defensive moats that can be appealing during times of volatility.

In my opinion, one or both of these high-yield dividend stocks should be core holdings as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions, making them compelling investments for income investors.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,477.19 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could deliver huge returns over the next few years with the rise of building activity, and it…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold for decades? Here are three stocks you will regret not buying…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Maximized CPP Benefits and TFSA Growth: How Canadians Can Get Both

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have proven ways to get the maximum CPP benefits and maximize tax-free money growth in a TFSA.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CCB Parents: You’re Getting an Upgrade in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CCB grew even more in 2024, and with a CAGR of 3% over the last few years, it's likely…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: Buy These 2 TSX Stocks for Monthly Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding, monthly dividend payers invested inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are worth a look.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Effortless Ways for Canadians to Earn Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Gone are the days when earning passive income involved a lot of administrative work. Here are two effortless ways to…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Is WSP Global Stock a Buy for its 0.63% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Despite its market-thumping gains, WSP Global is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation right now.

Read more »