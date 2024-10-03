Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $1,000

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $1,000

If you’re about being able to diversify even with only $1,000, consider these three top stocks that could turn any amount into major growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When you’re investing with just $1,000, Canadian investors need to make every dollar count! Look for stocks that are undervalued or have strong growth potential, but don’t forget about dividends. Those payouts can help your money grow faster. Focus on companies with solid fundamentals like a strong balance sheet and consistent earnings growth. It’s also smart to pick industries that are set to thrive in the long term. And remember, don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Diversify a bit to balance out risk! That’s why today, we’re looking at three options to get you diversified and making that cash.

Pizza Pizza

If you’re thinking about investing your $1,000, Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) could be a tasty option, especially if you’re after solid dividends. With a forward annual dividend yield of 7.05% as of writing, you’re looking at some nice passive income while you wait for potential growth. The company’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.47 shows it’s relatively affordable. And even though quarterly revenue growth dipped slightly year over year, its profit margin is still a juicy 77.86%. Plus, Pizza Pizza’s reliable revenue stream and operating margin of 98.05% show it’s running a tight ship.

PZA is currently trading at the lower end of its 52-week range, hovering around $13, which might give you a decent entry point if you’re looking to buy low. The stock is also less volatile, with a beta of 0.91, meaning it won’t give you too many surprises. With a market cap of $434.39 million and a decent cash flow of $32.03 million, it’s positioned well for steady performance. And don’t forget the dividend payout coming up in mid-October, which adds to its appeal!

Fiera Capital

If you’re thinking about investing $1,000, Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) on the TSX could be a smart option, especially if you’re after dividends. With a forward annual dividend yield of 10.39% at writing, you can generate some nice passive income while your money works for you. Despite some challenges, including a quarterly earnings dip of 53.30% year over year, Fiera’s revenue grew by 3.10%, thus showing resilience in a tough market. Plus, its return on equity is a solid 22.95%, highlighting efficient management. At a current price of around $8.34, it’s trading below its 52-week high, therefore offering a potential value play.

Fiera Capital also has a strong balance sheet with $164.58 million in operating cash flow, ensuring it can cover its dividend payments. While its debt is high, the company has a plan to grow. And its market cap of $887.32 million positions it as a well-established player. Given its low P/E ratio of 7.60, Fiera could be an attractive choice if you’re looking for value, growth potential, and juicy dividends to make the most of your $1,000.

JPMorgan ETF

If you’re looking to make the most of your $1,000, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF (TSX:JEPQ) could be a great option, especially if you’re after income with a tech twist. JEPQ focuses on premium income by investing in some of the biggest names in the Nasdaq, while also employing an options strategy to enhance income. This makes it ideal for investors who want exposure to high-growth tech stocks but also want the security of steady income. It’s a bit like having your cake and eating it, too!

As of now, JEPQ offers a solid yield. Plus, with tech stocks still playing a leading role in innovation and growth, you’ll have a chance to tap into long-term upside while collecting income along the way. The fund’s active management also allows it to respond quickly to market changes, giving you a dynamic way to invest without having to constantly keep an eye on things.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Golden Eggs That Investors Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Plenty of blue chips in Canada offer a solid combination of growth potential and dividends, making them golden eggs for…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $457.81 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for some more income in your life? This monthly dividend stock could provide exactly that.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

TSX at All-Time Highs: 2 Still-Cheap Stocks I’m Buying

| Andrew Button

I'm adding value stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) to my portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy for its 8.6% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BCE stock's 8.6% dividend yield dazzles, but is it fool's gold? Uncover the risks and potential rewards of this telecom…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 55 for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is certainly a great tool for retirement, but only if you fund it! Here's how to boost it.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CNR or CP Stock: Which Railroad Is Better for Canadian Investors?

| Adam Othman

Choosing one of two similar stocks usually goes beyond business fundamentals and basic return potential and may require a more…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

2 Resilient Stocks for Canadians to Hold Strong When There’s a Down Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks have proven resilient and can hold strong during market downturns.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant Canadian Investors Should Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend giant is a better buy than a top-tier Canadian energy stock today.

Read more »