Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 55 for Canadians

Do you think you have enough to retire? Let’s see how you stack up. The average Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) balance for someone aged 55 in Canada is around $160,000 to $200,000. But keep in mind, this number can vary depending on a person’s income, savings habits, and market performance.

While it might sound like a good chunk of change, many financial experts suggest aiming for more if you want a comfortable retirement. So, if you’re nearing that age, it’s never a bad idea to take a quick look at your contributions and see if there’s room to top up! Here’s how to get started.

What to consider

While having an RRSP balance of $160,000 to $200,000 at 55 might seem like you’re on track, it’s often not enough to fund a comfortable retirement. When you factor in how long retirement could last, potentially 30 years or more, you’ll need to stretch those savings quite a bit. It’s easy for expenses to add up quickly, making that average balance feel a little less secure.

To put it into perspective, financial advisors often suggest aiming for around 70-80% of your pre-retirement income annually. And with a balance in the lower six figures, it may not generate enough income to cover that comfortably. Relying solely on government benefits like a Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) can help, but those won’t cover everything either. So, it’s worth considering topping up that RRSP, exploring other investment options, or maybe even delaying retirement a bit. All to make sure you can truly relax and enjoy those years without financial worry.

Boost before 65

If you’re looking to boost your RRSP balance before hitting that sweet retirement spot at 65, there are a few strategies to help pad those savings. One option is to ramp up your contributions by taking advantage of any unused RRSP contribution room from previous years. Every little bit adds up, and with the magic of compound interest, the more you can sock away now, the bigger your nest egg will grow. If you’re getting a tax refund from contributing to your RRSP, consider reinvesting it right back into your account for an extra bump. It’s like giving your retirement savings a double-shot espresso!

Another strategy is to explore higher-growth investments within your RRSP. While it might feel safer to stick with more conservative options, like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC) or bonds, adding a mix of stocks or growth-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help your money grow faster, especially if you’ve got a decade or so before retirement. Just be sure to balance your risk tolerance. While these options have higher potential returns, they also come with a bit more volatility. Lastly, if your employer offers a pension or matching RRSP program, take full advantage! Free money is the best kind of money when it comes to building up your retirement fund.

An ETF to help

If you’re looking to boost your RRSP, an ETF like Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) could be one of the best options thanks to its combination of solid dividend yield and strong growth potential. With a current yield of 4.49% and a year-to-date return of 17.45%, VDY provides both steady income and growth, thus making it an attractive choice for long-term investors. Its focus on Canadian dividend-paying companies in sectors like financial services (56%) and energy (30%) means you’re getting exposure to two industries that have historically performed well, especially in a rising interest rate environment. Plus, with its low expense ratio and high net assets of $2.86 billion, it’s a cost-efficient and liquid option for your RRSP.

VDY’s strong price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.14 shows that you’re getting exposure to companies at a relatively reasonable valuation. Plus, there is potential for both capital appreciation and dividend growth. Its 52-week range of $37.89 to $48.44 indicates recent growth momentum, so it’s possible you’re getting in at a solid point. Overall, with 100% of its holdings in stocks and strong representation in sectors known for their dividends and stability, VDY could help you steadily grow your RRSP while also providing a nice income stream over time — perfect for those looking to maximize their tax-free savings.