Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 55 for Canadians

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 55 for Canadians

The RRSP is certainly a great tool for retirement, but only if you fund it! Here’s how to boost it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

Do you think you have enough to retire? Let’s see how you stack up. The average Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) balance for someone aged 55 in Canada is around $160,000 to $200,000. But keep in mind, this number can vary depending on a person’s income, savings habits, and market performance.

While it might sound like a good chunk of change, many financial experts suggest aiming for more if you want a comfortable retirement. So, if you’re nearing that age, it’s never a bad idea to take a quick look at your contributions and see if there’s room to top up! Here’s how to get started.

What to consider

While having an RRSP balance of $160,000 to $200,000 at 55 might seem like you’re on track, it’s often not enough to fund a comfortable retirement. When you factor in how long retirement could last, potentially 30 years or more, you’ll need to stretch those savings quite a bit. It’s easy for expenses to add up quickly, making that average balance feel a little less secure.

To put it into perspective, financial advisors often suggest aiming for around 70-80% of your pre-retirement income annually. And with a balance in the lower six figures, it may not generate enough income to cover that comfortably. Relying solely on government benefits like a Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) can help, but those won’t cover everything either. So, it’s worth considering topping up that RRSP, exploring other investment options, or maybe even delaying retirement a bit. All to make sure you can truly relax and enjoy those years without financial worry.

Boost before 65

If you’re looking to boost your RRSP balance before hitting that sweet retirement spot at 65, there are a few strategies to help pad those savings. One option is to ramp up your contributions by taking advantage of any unused RRSP contribution room from previous years. Every little bit adds up, and with the magic of compound interest, the more you can sock away now, the bigger your nest egg will grow. If you’re getting a tax refund from contributing to your RRSP, consider reinvesting it right back into your account for an extra bump. It’s like giving your retirement savings a double-shot espresso!

Another strategy is to explore higher-growth investments within your RRSP. While it might feel safer to stick with more conservative options, like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC) or bonds, adding a mix of stocks or growth-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help your money grow faster, especially if you’ve got a decade or so before retirement. Just be sure to balance your risk tolerance. While these options have higher potential returns, they also come with a bit more volatility. Lastly, if your employer offers a pension or matching RRSP program, take full advantage! Free money is the best kind of money when it comes to building up your retirement fund.

An ETF to help

If you’re looking to boost your RRSP, an ETF like Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) could be one of the best options thanks to its combination of solid dividend yield and strong growth potential. With a current yield of 4.49% and a year-to-date return of 17.45%, VDY provides both steady income and growth, thus making it an attractive choice for long-term investors. Its focus on Canadian dividend-paying companies in sectors like financial services (56%) and energy (30%) means you’re getting exposure to two industries that have historically performed well, especially in a rising interest rate environment. Plus, with its low expense ratio and high net assets of $2.86 billion, it’s a cost-efficient and liquid option for your RRSP.

VDY’s strong price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.14 shows that you’re getting exposure to companies at a relatively reasonable valuation. Plus, there is potential for both capital appreciation and dividend growth. Its 52-week range of $37.89 to $48.44 indicates recent growth momentum, so it’s possible you’re getting in at a solid point. Overall, with 100% of its holdings in stocks and strong representation in sectors known for their dividends and stability, VDY could help you steadily grow your RRSP while also providing a nice income stream over time — perfect for those looking to maximize their tax-free savings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy for its 8.6% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BCE stock's 8.6% dividend yield dazzles, but is it fool's gold? Uncover the risks and potential rewards of this telecom…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CNR or CP Stock: Which Railroad Is Better for Canadian Investors?

| Adam Othman

Choosing one of two similar stocks usually goes beyond business fundamentals and basic return potential and may require a more…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

2 Resilient Stocks for Canadians to Hold Strong When There’s a Down Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks have proven resilient and can hold strong during market downturns.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant Canadian Investors Should Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend giant is a better buy than a top-tier Canadian energy stock today.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Claiming CPP at Age 70 Could Be a Game-Changer for Canadians

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Delaying the CPP until 70 could be a game-changer for Canadian seniors without health concerns and urgent financial needs.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

IAG Stock Rose 31% in 90 Days: Here’s Why it’s Still Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock may have risen 30% in the last three months, but don't let that trick you. There is still…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock offers a lot of value and a small dividend.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions, making them compelling investments for income investors.

Read more »