Home » Investing » This 9.64% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Monthly

This 9.64% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Monthly

There’s a lot going for this top dividend stock, and monthly payments are certainly a major part of it.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stocks can create huge income over time. These provide consistent cash flow that you can reinvest or use as needed. Even if returns are lower, the frequent payouts add up quickly, thereby giving you more opportunities to compound your wealth faster. Plus, there’s something satisfying about watching those dividends roll in each month. It’s like a little paycheque that keeps working for you! Over time, that steady income can make a big difference, especially when you reinvest those dividends to buy more shares.

What to consider

When considering monthly dividend stocks, the first thing you’ll want to check is the company’s dividend yield. It’s tempting to go for the highest yield, but be careful. It’s more important to pick a stock with a sustainable dividend that’s well-supported by the company’s earnings. Look at the payout ratio to see if the company can actually afford to keep paying those dividends. A payout ratio that’s too high might mean trouble down the road, while a reasonable one shows the company’s got some room to grow.

You’ll also want to look at the stock’s track record. Has it been consistently paying dividends for years, or is it a bit spotty? A steady history of dividends, even in tough times, is a great sign. And, of course, don’t forget about the company’s overall financial health and growth potential. While monthly dividends are great, you also want the stock itself to grow over time! A company with strong fundamentals and a good plan for the future will give you more than just regular dividends. It’ll give you peace of mind.

Consider Bridgemarq

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSX:BRE) could be a solid option for monthly dividend seekers due to its stable real estate franchise network, which includes over 20,000 realtors across Canada. In its most recent earnings report, Bridgemarq saw notable revenue growth, reaching $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. This growth was supported by its focus on digital tools, like its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for real estate agents. this helps streamline operations and generate leads. These tech advancements and consistent demand for real estate services give Bridgemarq a solid foundation for sustaining its monthly dividends.

Additionally, Bridgemarq continues to maintain a healthy dividend, currently offering around $0.11 per share monthly or 9.64% as a yield. With its strong presence in key real estate markets like Toronto, Vancouver, and Quebec, the company remains well-positioned to provide steady income to shareholders. Its commitment to innovation and support for its franchisees ensures that it can weather various market conditions, thus making it an appealing choice for dividend investors looking for consistency.

Still valuable

Bridgemarq could still be valuable for generating long-term monthly income due to its high dividend yield of about 9.64%, which is well above average. Even though the payout ratio is higher at 118.42%, the company’s strong cash flow and consistent revenue growth make it a solid contender for income-seeking investors. With a diversified network and a focus on tech-driven tools to improve efficiency, Bridgemarq continues to find ways to grow and adapt to the ever-changing real estate landscape.

So, how much could you bring in? Let’s say you put $2,000 towards this stock today. Here’s what you could see in dividend income alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
BRE$13.94143$1.35$193.05monthly$2,000

That’s right, you could bring in a further $193.05 in just the next year alone! Despite some volatility, BRE’s stable revenue stream of over $145 million in the past year demonstrates its ability to navigate market fluctuations. With a forward-looking approach that includes AI-driven innovations and partnerships, Bridgemarq is positioning itself well for future growth. For investors looking for steady monthly dividends, the company’s robust business model and ability to generate cash flow make it an attractive long-term option, especially in a real estate market that remains dynamic.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bridgemarq Real Estate Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

