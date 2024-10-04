2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Immediately With Your $7,000 Room

The extra $7,000 added to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2024 is a golden opportunity! If you invest it wisely, say in dividend stocks averaging a 5% yield, that could mean an extra $350 in tax-free income each year. Over 10 years, assuming a modest 6% annual return, that $7,000 could grow to nearly $12,500 without any taxes to worry about! It’s like a little bonus from the government that can really add up over time, so why not make the most of it?

Hydro One

Utility stocks like Hydro One (TSX:H) are great options for investors seeking stability and reliable dividends. Utility companies provide essential services like electricity and water, which means they’re always in demand, no matter the economic conditions. Hydro One, which operates in Ontario, has a strong presence in the province’s power distribution and transmission, making it a steady performer in the Canadian market. The company’s regulated business model ensures predictable revenue – one reason investors turn to utility stocks when looking for long-term, low-volatility investments.

Hydro One’s recent performance has been impressive, with a 32.8% increase over the past year, reflecting its resilience and steady growth. In its most recent earnings report, the company posted quarterly revenue growth of 9.4% year-over-year, showing how it’s consistently able to expand despite being a mature company. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 22.6, Hydro One is priced reasonably for the consistent earnings and dividends it offers. Plus, its trailing annual dividend yield of 2.6% makes it attractive for those looking to build passive income. This balance of growth and income is one of the reasons utility stocks like Hydro One remain investor favourites.

For those seeking a safe place to park their money in uncertain markets, Hydro One’s combination of steady earnings, a low beta of 0.34 (meaning it’s less volatile than the market), and a strong dividend payout ratio of 64.4% makes it a solid pick. The company’s long-term prospects, fuelled by its essential service role and stable cash flow, create a compelling case for any portfolio looking to weather economic ups and downs while enjoying regular dividend payments.

Royal Bank

Bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) on the TSX are great options for investors seeking a combination of growth, income, and stability. RBC, one of Canada’s largest banks, benefits from a diverse range of financial services, including personal banking, wealth management, and capital markets. This diversity provides a strong foundation for steady revenue growth, even in challenging economic times. With a market cap of $234.7 billion and a 52-week share price increase of 44.2%, RBC has consistently delivered value to its shareholders.

RBC’s recent earnings underscore its strength. In the most recent quarter ending July 31, 2024, RBC posted revenue growth of 13% year-over-year, alongside 16.2% growth in quarterly earnings. The bank’s profitability is also notable, with a net income of $15.9 billion over the trailing 12 months and a return on equity of 13.7%. For dividend investors, RBC offers a forward annual dividend yield of 3.4%, with a healthy payout ratio of 49%. This makes it an appealing choice for those looking for both income and long-term capital appreciation.

Much like utility stocks such as Hydro One, RBC provides the kind of stability that investors seek in uncertain markets. With a beta of just 0.84, RBC is less volatile than the broader market, making it a reliable option for those looking to park their money in a low-risk investment. Whether you’re focused on income through dividends or long-term growth, RBC offers the consistency and strength that make bank stocks a key part of any well-rounded portfolio.