Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Immediately With Your $7,000 Room

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Immediately With Your $7,000 Room

These two stocks provide stability and reliable dividends to grow your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

The extra $7,000 added to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2024 is a golden opportunity! If you invest it wisely, say in dividend stocks averaging a 5% yield, that could mean an extra $350 in tax-free income each year. Over 10 years, assuming a modest 6% annual return, that $7,000 could grow to nearly $12,500 without any taxes to worry about! It’s like a little bonus from the government that can really add up over time, so why not make the most of it?

Hydro One

Utility stocks like Hydro One (TSX:H) are great options for investors seeking stability and reliable dividends. Utility companies provide essential services like electricity and water, which means they’re always in demand, no matter the economic conditions. Hydro One, which operates in Ontario, has a strong presence in the province’s power distribution and transmission, making it a steady performer in the Canadian market. The company’s regulated business model ensures predictable revenue – one reason investors turn to utility stocks when looking for long-term, low-volatility investments.

Hydro One’s recent performance has been impressive, with a 32.8% increase over the past year, reflecting its resilience and steady growth. In its most recent earnings report, the company posted quarterly revenue growth of 9.4% year-over-year, showing how it’s consistently able to expand despite being a mature company. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 22.6, Hydro One is priced reasonably for the consistent earnings and dividends it offers. Plus, its trailing annual dividend yield of 2.6% makes it attractive for those looking to build passive income. This balance of growth and income is one of the reasons utility stocks like Hydro One remain investor favourites.

For those seeking a safe place to park their money in uncertain markets, Hydro One’s combination of steady earnings, a low beta of 0.34 (meaning it’s less volatile than the market), and a strong dividend payout ratio of 64.4% makes it a solid pick. The company’s long-term prospects, fuelled by its essential service role and stable cash flow, create a compelling case for any portfolio looking to weather economic ups and downs while enjoying regular dividend payments.

Royal Bank

Bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) on the TSX are great options for investors seeking a combination of growth, income, and stability. RBC, one of Canada’s largest banks, benefits from a diverse range of financial services, including personal banking, wealth management, and capital markets. This diversity provides a strong foundation for steady revenue growth, even in challenging economic times. With a market cap of $234.7 billion and a 52-week share price increase of 44.2%, RBC has consistently delivered value to its shareholders.

RBC’s recent earnings underscore its strength. In the most recent quarter ending July 31, 2024, RBC posted revenue growth of 13% year-over-year, alongside 16.2% growth in quarterly earnings. The bank’s profitability is also notable, with a net income of $15.9 billion over the trailing 12 months and a return on equity of 13.7%. For dividend investors, RBC offers a forward annual dividend yield of 3.4%, with a healthy payout ratio of 49%. This makes it an appealing choice for those looking for both income and long-term capital appreciation.

Much like utility stocks such as Hydro One, RBC provides the kind of stability that investors seek in uncertain markets. With a beta of just 0.84, RBC is less volatile than the broader market, making it a reliable option for those looking to park their money in a low-risk investment. Whether you’re focused on income through dividends or long-term growth, RBC offers the consistency and strength that make bank stocks a key part of any well-rounded portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

7.53% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Passive-Income Stock Powerhouse in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers a huge opportunity for dividends that will pay you each month you hold them!

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources Stock a Good Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is a powerhouse of dividends and your portfolio's energy boost for decades to…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two safe, high-yield Canadian dividend stocks you can buy right now and hold for years.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This high-yielding REIT is worth a look by investors seeking monthly income.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Top TSX Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the best Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio? Here's a trio that can provide growth and…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 11.6 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is a monthly dividend stock that offers investors a double-digit yield in October 2024.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks with high yields can help generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is Emera Stock a Buy for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Emera enjoyed a nice bounce in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »