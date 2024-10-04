Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for October

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for October

Top Canadian energy companies have not only paid but also increased their dividends year after year, making them ideal investments for income investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian energy stocks are a popular choice for investors seeking steady dividend income. Many companies in this sector have a strong history of rewarding shareholders with consistent dividend payouts. Moreover, some have not only paid but also increased their dividends year after year, making them ideal investments for those looking to build a steady stream of passive income.

However, investors should remember that the energy sector can be cyclical and influenced by several factors, such as economic conditions, oil prices, and regulatory shifts. While energy stocks can provide passive income, a diversified portfolio is key to managing risk. It’s wise not to overexpose your investments to a single sector, no matter how strong the dividends may seem.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at top Canadian energy stocks worth considering in October.

Energy stock #1

Investors seeking top dividend-paying companies in the energy sector could consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). This oil and natural gas producer is famous for paying and increasing its dividend at a solid pace. For instance, Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Moreover, its dividend grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during the same period.

Its solid dividend payments and growth history reflect the company’s strong financial position and management’s confidence in its future prospects.

Canadian Natural Resources’ diversified portfolio and long-life, low-decline production assets position it well to consistently grow its earnings and dividend payments. Moreover, its low reserve replacement costs and operating efficiency will enable it to generate adjusted funds flow across commodity cycles. The energy company also has a substantial inventory of low-capital projects offering attractive returns.

In summary, income investors can rely on Canadian Natural Resources stock for a growing passive income stream. Moreover, CNQ offers an attractive yield of 4.4% based on its closing price of $47.82 on October 3.

Energy stock #2

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a leading energy stock to buy and hold for worry-free passive income. This energy infrastructure company is famous for paying and hiking its dividend regardless of economic conditions or fluctuations in commodity prices. Moreover, it offers a high dividend yield of over 6.6%.

Notably, Enbridge has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. The company also raised its dividend amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when most energy companies either suspended or reduced their payouts due to lower demand and a plunge in commodity prices. This shows the resilience of Enbridge’s business model and its commitment to rewarding its shareholders with higher dividend payments regardless of market volatility.

Enbridge’s ability to deliver steady dividend growth stems from its resilient business model. The company operates an extensive pipeline network, which benefits from long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements, and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks. These factors provide a stable revenue base and allow Enbridge to grow its earnings, distributable cash flow (DCF), and dividends, even in volatile market environments.

Enbridge’s earnings and DCF per share are forecasted to increase by 5% in the long term. This implies that Enbridge could continue to increase its dividend by a low-to-mid-single-digit rate in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up more than 20% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Top Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Oil prices are rallying on geopolitical fears. Are Canadian energy stocks undervalued?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Oil prices are rising on geopolitical risks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Suncor vs. Cenovus?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy are two TSX dividend stocks that trade at a compelling valuation right now.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs. Suncor?

| Kay Ng

One energy stock could provide higher returns but also comes with greater risk. The other offers better safety but lower…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

This 11.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock offers a massive dividend, together with a solid near-term future for those wanting cash on hand every…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Energy Stocks

Is It Time for Canadians to Buy the Dip in This Stock?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is in the midst of a correction. Is it time to buy the dip?

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, Then You’ll Love This High-Yield Oil Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has been a longstanding stock for dividend payouts. But we're not so sure that will continue to…

Read more »