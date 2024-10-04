Member Login
Got $6,000? How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $512.22 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

Even with a small amount put aside, investors can turn any investment into major passive income with some consistency.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is like the ultimate free pass to grow your money without the Fed taking a cut. Whether you’re racking up returns or collecting dividends, everything you earn inside your TFSA stays completely tax-free. That means you get to keep 100% of your gains, making it the perfect tool for building passive income over time. Plus, you can reinvest those earnings back into more investments, compounding your wealth faster without worrying about a tax hit! So, let’s look at how to get started.

Start setting it aside

Setting aside 10% of each paycheque through automated payments is like giving your future self a gift every time you get paid. It’s easy to set up. Just schedule a transfer from your chequing account to your savings or investment account on payday. That way, you don’t even have to think about it. Over time, that little 10% adds up faster than you might expect, and because it’s automated, you won’t be tempted to spend it. Plus, you’re building a habit that makes saving feel effortless.

Now, imagine doing this month after month, year after year. Even with modest paycheques, the savings can grow significantly over time, especially if you invest that money. With the magic of compound growth, those small contributions could turn into a hefty sum down the road. You’ll be surprised at how quickly a simple 10% can snowball into a healthy financial cushion or even an impressive investment portfolio!

Consider monthly dividends

Monthly dividend stocks are like a steady paycheque from your investments, giving you cash flow every single month. Unlike quarterly dividends, where you have to wait longer between payouts, monthly dividends let you reinvest faster. That means you can put that money back into more shares quickly, accelerating your growth.

The real power comes when you reinvest those monthly dividends. Each month, you’re buying more shares. This leads to even more dividends the following month. Over time, this creates a snowball effect, where your investment grows faster and faster. It’s like putting your passive income on autopilot, steadily working toward your financial goals with each reinvested dollar.

Sienna stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) on the TSX is a great option if you’re looking for monthly dividend income to reinvest for that passive-income goal. With a solid 5.61% dividend yield at writing, SIA offers reliable income in the senior living and long-term-care sector. This tends to be more stable during economic ups and downs. Its recent earnings showed impressive growth, with a 36.2% year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings. Plus, the company is benefiting from strong revenue growth of 10.5%, suggesting continued stability in this essential service sector.

What really makes SIA stand out is its ability to generate steady cash flow, reporting $158.78 million in operating cash flow over the past year. Even with a relatively high debt level, the company is managing to maintain its payouts, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors. By reinvesting these monthly dividends, you can accumulate more shares over time. Thus accelerating your wealth-building potential while enjoying the perks of consistent income.

Bottom line

So, let’s say you make $60,000 per year. You, therefore, put aside 10% each month, coming out with $500 each month or $6,000 for the year! Let’s see what could happen with SIA stock rising by its compound annual growth rate of 2.7% over the last decade and add in that dividend.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
SIA – now$16.54363$0.94$341.22monthly$6,000
SIA – $17363$0.94$341.22monthly$6,171

In just the first year, investors could see their shares increase by $171, plus earn dividends of $341.22. That would create a total passive income of $512.22 in just the first year!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

