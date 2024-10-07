Member Login
8.33% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I'll Be Buying and Holding This Dividend Stock for Decades

8.33% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I’ll Be Buying and Holding This Dividend Stock for Decades

This REIT could be one of the best out there for a dividend that’s completely covered, and future growth is looking quite likely.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

A high dividend yield combined with a solid payout ratio can be the secret sauce to long-term investing success. It provides steady income without draining a company’s cash flow. When a company pays out dividends at a sustainable level, it shows they’re financially healthy and able to reward investors over time. So, you get the best of both worlds: a nice cash flow to reinvest or enjoy and the confidence that the company isn’t overstretching itself. In the long term, that’s a win-win!

Consider BTB

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BTB.UN) is a Canadian-based real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, managing, and improving income-producing properties across office, industrial, and retail sectors. Its portfolio is well-diversified geographically, with a concentration in Quebec and Ontario, two of Canada’s largest economic hubs. BTB aims to provide consistent income to its investors through regular distributions while also adding value to its properties through active management and strategic acquisitions.

What sets BTB apart is its focus on smaller, mid-market properties that often fly under the radar of larger REITs. This allows them to find value where others may not look and, in turn, offer competitive returns to investors. The trust also emphasizes a balanced payout ratio. This means it aims to reward investors with steady distributions while ensuring they have enough resources to continue growing. With a focus on operational efficiency and expanding its portfolio, BTB REIT can be an appealing option for investors looking for both income and long-term growth potential.

Into earnings

BTB’s latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2024 highlighted some key financial metrics. Revenue increased slightly to $32.2 million, reflecting a 1.6% rise compared to the same quarter last year. However, net income saw a decline of 33%, coming in at $7.27 million. This was largely attributed to higher expenses, which also pushed the profit margin down from 34% to 23%. Despite these challenges, BTB continues to see steady rental revenue growth and strong leasing activity across its portfolio.

Momentum from previous quarters remains positive as BTB continues to focus on operational efficiency and maintaining high occupancy rates. The trust has also announced a steady monthly distribution for September 2024, maintaining its annualized rate of $0.30 per unit. Looking forward, analysts expect BTB’s revenue to grow at an average of 3.5% annually over the next few years. Slightly outpacing the broader Canadian REIT sector, which is forecasted to grow at 2.7% annually. This makes BTB a stable player in the REIT market, balancing growth with consistent income distribution.

Still valuable

BTB looks like a solid option for dividend-focused investors, boasting an attractive forward annual dividend yield of 8.33%. This high yield, combined with a payout ratio of 85.71%, indicates that BTB is committed to providing consistent income to shareholders while keeping its distributions at a sustainable level. Its focus on maintaining a healthy dividend over the years makes it appealing to those looking for stable returns in the real estate sector. Plus, the stock’s trading price, currently sitting at a price-to-book ratio of just 0.65, suggests it’s undervalued compared to its assets.

The trust maintains a strong operating margin of 51.28%, proving its ability to generate solid cash flow. With a 22% increase in stock price over the past year, BTB is gaining positive momentum. Therefore, it’s encouraging for long-term investors looking for both income and capital-appreciation potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

