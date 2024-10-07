A Dividend All-Star to Buy Over REIT Stocks Right Now

REITs have historically been some of the best places to get those high, juicy dividends. But there’s a new sector in town.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have long been a popular way to score steady dividends, thanks to their requirement to pay out most of their earnings to shareholders. This made them a go-to for investors seeking income without much fuss. Lately, however, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty are putting the squeeze on real estate values and the cost of debt. This could mean smaller payouts for investors. While REITs are still solid in the long term, now might not be the best time to jump in if you’re looking for immediate returns.

Avoiding some REITs for now

REITs are usually seen as stable, income-generating investments. But right now, these are facing some turbulence. With rising interest rates, it’s becoming more expensive for real estate companies to borrow money, which eats into their profits. Add in shaky real estate values, and suddenly, the steady stream of dividends investors love starts to look a bit more unpredictable. Plus, any hint of an economic slowdown sends REITs on a bit of a roller coaster as people worry about tenants, property prices, and rental demand.

However, renewable utilities are having a bit of a moment. As the world pushes harder toward clean energy, companies in this space are seeing growing demand for their services, which gives them a strong foundation for future growth. Unlike REITs, many renewable utility stocks are less sensitive to interest rate hikes. And these benefit from long-term contracts that provide steady cash flow, even when the market’s a little wobbly. Essentially, it’s riding a wave of global momentum toward sustainability, which can offer more stability than the real estate sector right now.

For investors looking for both growth and dividends, renewable utilities could be a smarter play at the moment. These combine the potential for long-term appreciation with the reliability of utility-like dividends. While REITs may bounce back when the economy calms down, renewable utilities offer the potential for smoother sailing. Thanks to the role in the world’s shift to greener energy. So, if you’re after something that feels a little less bumpy, they might be the better buy.

BEP stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a great option if you’re looking to invest in the future of clean energy, with the bonus of earning a solid dividend. Despite some volatility in the market, BEP.UN continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio, with acquisitions like Westinghouse providing a foothold in nuclear energy. These strategic moves position the company as a key player in the global transition to green energy. Recent earnings were mixed, with a 23% year-over-year revenue growth for the second quarter of 2024, though net income was negative down $230 million. However, the long-term outlook remains bright as the world’s demand for renewable energy sources increases.

The company’s ability to generate steady cash flow through a diverse range of clean energy assets, from hydroelectric to wind and solar, makes it an attractive investment. With its forward dividend yield sitting at 5.10%, BEP.UN offers income-seeking investors a reliable payout. Plus, Brookfield Renewable has a track record of growing its dividend, with a five-year average yield of 4.25%. Although the payout ratio seems high at 649%, this is typical in the renewable space, where significant reinvestment is needed for future growth.

Given the challenges facing REITs and the steady demand for renewable energy, BEP.UN presents a more future-proof opportunity for investors. Its expanding portfolio and recent acquisitions, like Westinghouse, show a commitment to long-term growth. While the current market might look a bit rough, the global shift towards sustainability puts Brookfield Renewable in a prime position to benefit, making it a smarter buy if you’re looking for growth and dependable dividends in today’s climate.