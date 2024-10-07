Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA Cash: 2024 Benefits to Claim ASAP!

CRA Cash: 2024 Benefits to Claim ASAP!

You could be one of the many Canadians missing out on some easy money!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

Many Canadians are missing out on valuable Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) benefits, with a recent study showing that up to 10-12% of eligible individuals aren’t claiming what they’re entitled to. That’s millions of dollars left on the table! Whether it’s the Canada Child Benefit, GST/HST credits, or tax breaks for homebuyers and retirees, there’s a surprising number of people who either aren’t aware of these benefits or don’t know how to access them. So, it might be worth a quick check. You could be one of the many Canadians missing out on some easy money!

Some of the best

Most Canadians can take advantage of a variety of CRA benefits that help ease the financial load throughout the year. One of the more popular ones is the Medical Expense Tax Credit. If you’ve had significant medical expenses in 2024, like prescription meds, dental work, or even certain travel costs related to medical care, you can claim these to reduce your tax bill. It’s particularly helpful because it covers expenses for you, your spouse, or even your kids. Just make sure your expenses exceed 3% of your income, and you could be looking at a nice tax credit!

For those who are looking to level up their skills, there’s the Canada Training Credit (CTC). This nifty credit is designed for Canadians aged 25 to 64, offering up to $250 annually to help cover the costs of eligible training or education programs. You can accumulate up to $5,000 over your lifetime, so whether you’re thinking about picking up a new trade or upgrading your qualifications, the CTC makes it a little easier to invest in yourself. Plus, it’s refundable, meaning you can get money back even if you don’t owe any taxes!

Then there’s the Climate Action Incentive (CAI), which is pretty much free cash if you live in one of the provinces that have a federal carbon pricing system. If you’re in places like Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, or Alberta, you could receive hundreds of dollars back just for doing your part for the environment. In Ontario, for instance, a family of four could pocket around $976 annually! The best part? This credit is paid out quarterly, so you’ll see that climate-friendly boost regularly throughout the year.

Winning combo

If you play your cards right, combining the Medical Expense Tax Credit (METC), Canada Training Credit (CTC), and Climate Action Incentive (CAI) could give you a nice little cash boost. For the METC, there’s no hard limit, but if you’ve racked up over 3% of your income in medical bills, you could save hundreds, depending on the exact amount of your expenses. With the CTC, you can claim up to $250 per year to offset the cost of training programs, and with the CAI, if you live in a province like Ontario, you could earn around $976 if you have a family of four. So, when you add it all up, you could easily pocket over $1,000-$2,000 in credits and refunds!

Now, instead of just spending that windfall, imagine you invest it in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Using a safe, diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF). A good option might be something like Vanguard’s FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN). This spreads your investment across a variety of Canadian companies, thus giving you exposure to the whole market. By investing in a diversified ETF, you reduce risk while still giving yourself the chance to grow that initial lump sum. Over time, with the power of compounding, that +$1,500 could turn into something much more substantial — without you needing to pay tax on any of the gains, thanks to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

In the long run, this strategy could create a consistent, tax-free income stream. If you keep adding to your investment over time, you could see even more growth. With smart, safe investments, your tax-free money could start working for you, thus helping to cover future expenses or just giving you extra cash to enjoy down the line!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

8.33% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I’ll Be Buying and Holding This Dividend Stock for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT could be one of the best out there for a dividend that's completely covered, and future growth is…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your $25,000 TFSA Into $250,000 by Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to turn just a small amount into a large one in a few decades with minimal effort?…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Mistakes TFSA Millionaires Continue to Make

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The pursuit of that being a TFSA millionaire can sometimes trip investors up. It’s easy to get overconfident, chase risky…

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Dividend Stocks

What Canadians Can Expect From CPP Benefits at Ages 60 and 65 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The CPP’s standard retirement age is 65, although eligible pensioners can start payments at 60 but at a reduced benefit.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 7 Percent Dividend Yield With This Royalty Stock

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high yield, attractive valuation, and healthy growth prospects, PZA would be an excellent royalty stock to have in…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 7%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

5% Dividend Yield: Why I Will Be Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades!

| Adam Othman

Stability and a healthy return potential are among the hallmarks of the so-called “forever stocks.” But while many stocks promise…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RESP Balance and How to Boost it Big Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RESP can be an excellent tool for saving for a child's future. But is the average enough? And where…

Read more »