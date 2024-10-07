Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn Your $25,000 TFSA Into $250,000 by Retirement

Turn Your $25,000 TFSA Into $250,000 by Retirement

If you’re hoping to turn just a small amount into a large one in a few decades with minimal effort? Then an ETF like this one is for you.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a superstar for turning even small investments into serious cash over the years. Why? Because all your earnings, whether from stocks, bonds, or other investments, grow completely tax-free. That means you can reinvest every penny without the Fed taking a cut. With time, those tax-free gains compound, so even a modest starting amount can snowball into a big fund, especially if you’re consistent and patient! It’s like having a secret financial weapon tucked away for the future.

Where to look

When it comes to reinvesting large dividends, dividend-paying stocks in sectors like utilities, real estate, and consumer staples are solid bets. These companies often have stable earnings and consistent dividend payouts, thus making them ideal for long-term investors looking to steadily grow their wealth. Think of them as the tortoises in your portfolio. They’re slow and steady, but over time, the dividends can be reinvested to snowball into something pretty substantial. Plus, sectors like real estate, through real estate investment trusts (REIT), give you the added benefit of exposure to property without needing to be a landlord!

On the flip side, for high growth, you’ll want to focus on sectors like technology, healthcare, and renewable energy. These are areas where innovation is king, and companies can experience rapid growth as they disrupt industries and capture market share. Sure, these stocks can be more volatile. But the potential for huge long-term gains is what makes them so attractive. Balancing your reinvested dividends with some high-growth plays can give you the best of both worlds. There is a bit of stability and some exciting growth!

Get it all

Are you scared of where to look? Consider exchange-traded funds (ETF), which are like the ultimate “set-it-and-forget-it” option for investors who don’t want to constantly keep an eye on their portfolio. Instead of picking and choosing individual stocks, ETFs bundle together a whole bunch of them into one neat package, so you get instant diversification. That means you don’t have to worry about constantly rebalancing or tweaking your investments. It’s like having a pre-mixed smoothie instead of chopping all the fruits yourself! Plus, many ETFs track entire indexes, so these naturally adjust as the market changes, keeping your portfolio balanced without you having to lift a finger.

On top of that, ETFs come in all shapes and sizes. So, whether you’re looking for growth, income, or a mix of both, there’s likely an option out there for you. Some even target specific sectors like tech or clean energy, while others cover the broad market. Therefore, you get the flexibility of choosing your investing style but without the hassle of rebalancing every time one stock goes up or down. It’s a super easy way to stay on track while giving you peace of mind!

VGRO

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) is a fantastic option for turning $25,000 into $250,000 because it’s built for growth! With an 80/20 split between equities and bonds, VGRO leans heavily toward stocks, giving you exposure to a broad range of companies in Canada and internationally. That means you’re getting a good mix of growth potential while still having some cushion with bonds for stability. Plus, VGRO automatically rebalances, so you don’t have to worry about managing your portfolio. Just let the compounding do the work, especially when you reinvest those dividends!

As for how long it might take to reach that $250,000 mark, it depends on market performance and how consistently you reinvest dividends. Historically, stock markets have returned an average of 7-10% annually. So, if VGRO grows at, say, 8% per year, you could hit your target in about 30 years. Patience is key, but with time and the power of compounding, your $25,000 could steadily grow into that quarter-million nest egg!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

