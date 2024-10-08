Member Login
1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy Now

This top dividend stock is a must buy for long-term holders and short-term dividend seekers.

woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Finding a solid dividend stock on the down is like snagging a stock on sale. You’re getting the same great company at a discount. Just like when you spot your favourite item marked down, you’re still getting the quality but at a better price. Plus, with dividend stocks, even though the price has dipped, you’re still pocketing those regular payouts. So, it’s like enjoying a long-term deal that keeps paying off, with the bonus of future growth when the stock recovers! Now, let’s look at one strong option.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is like the powerhouse behind the world’s agriculture. They’re the largest provider of crop nutrients, from potash to phosphate, helping farmers grow more food efficiently. Think of them as the behind-the-scenes magic, making sure we have everything from fresh veggies to grains on our plates. It also provides seeds and other agricultural solutions, so it’s a one-stop shop for farmers. Based in Canada but operating globally, Nutrien stock has its hands in helping feed the world — no small task!

What makes Nutrien especially interesting for investors is that it’s built a business that thrives on the essentials. Food production isn’t going anywhere! With an increasing global population and the constant need for better crop yields, Nutrien stock plays a critical role in ensuring farmers can meet that demand. It also pays a nice dividend, making it appealing to those looking for both growth and income. It’s like getting the best of both worlds: supporting an essential industry while watching your investment grow over time.

Into earnings

The key takeaways from Nutrien’s earnings paint a picture of short-term challenges but a promising long-term outlook. Recently, it’s faced lower prices for its key products like potash and nitrogen, which dampened its revenue. Farmers have been holding off on buying fertilizers due to volatile markets, and this has also impacted sales. But even in this slump, Nutrien stock has maintained solid cash flow and continued paying out dividends, keeping shareholders happy despite the rocky times.

Now, the light at the end of the tunnel shines bright! As global food demand rises and farmers eventually need to replenish their soil, Nutrien is well-positioned to bounce back when the market stabilizes. The company’s fundamentals are still strong, and once fertilizer prices recover and buying picks up again, it’s set for some serious growth. In other words, the tunnel might feel long now, but Nutrien stock has everything it needs to come out stronger on the other side!

Why buy now?

Now is a fantastic time to buy Nutrien stock, especially if you’re in it for the long haul. The stock has been through a bit of a rough patch lately, with prices dipping as the agricultural market faces some short-term headwinds. But here’s the thing: those dips make the current valuation a steal for investors who have their eye on long-term growth. Nutrien is a global leader in agricultural inputs like potash and nitrogen, essential for food production. This means demand is always going to bounce back. Plus, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, it’s trading at a much cheaper valuation than usual, making it a great entry point.

What’s more, Nutrien stock continues to offer an attractive dividend yield, currently sitting around 4.3%. So, you’re earning while you wait for the market to recover. As the global food supply chain strengthens and farmers eventually restock on fertilizers, Nutrien is poised to thrive again. It’s like getting a high-quality stock “on sale,” with the potential for both capital appreciation and reliable income. If you’re a long-term investor, this could be your golden opportunity to grab a solid, essential business at a discount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

