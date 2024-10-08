Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $15K in This Dividend Stock for $743.40 in Passive Income

Invest $15K in This Dividend Stock for $743.40 in Passive Income

Are you looking for passive income? Polaris Renewable means literally investing in the future, and of course, your future.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Investing in a company that pays a dividend and has a solid growth strategy can be a fantastic way to create passive income. You not only enjoy regular dividend payouts, but you also set yourself up for long-term stock gains as the company grows.

It’s like sitting under a tree: As you enjoy the immediate benefit of shade (dividends), the tree keeps growing, offering even more potential (acorns!) in the future. This combo of steady income and potential capital appreciation can make a dividend-growth stock a win-win for building wealth over time.

Polaris Renewable

Polaris Renewable (TSX:PIF) is an exciting company in the renewable energy space, known for focusing on clean-energy generation through hydroelectric, solar, and wind power projects. With growing global demand for green energy solutions, Polaris is well-positioned to ride the wave of renewable growth — all while offering investors the potential for steady income along the way.

What makes Polaris even more interesting is its long-term vision. It’s committed to expanding its clean energy portfolio, especially in areas like Latin America, where there’s high potential for hydro projects. Its strategy of combining sustainable practices with solid financials makes it a strong contender for investors looking for both growth and a commitment to the planet.

Business results

Polaris’s recent business results have been a mixed bag. On the one hand, its revenue over the trailing 12 months hit $76.9 million, but quarterly revenue took a dip of 10.2% year over year. Quarterly earnings fell a substantial 78.7% compared with the same period a year earlier. Even so, Polaris has managed to maintain a strong operating margin of 31.6%. And the company’s return on assets and equity, though modest at 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively, suggest a stable management approach.

As for valuation, Polaris sits with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.9. This could be appealing for future growth prospects, especially given the company’s focus on renewables. The stock’s trailing dividend yield of 4.9%, boosted to a forward yield of 6.7%, might also appeal to dividend-focused investors. Plus, with a payout ratio of 162%, it seems management is committed to rewarding shareholders, even if they’re stretching a bit to do so. Overall, Polaris offers a unique blend of sustainable energy with the potential for both future growth and solid income for patient investors.

Bottom line

Let’s say you invest $15,000 in Polaris stock now. Here is what that could turn into through dividends alone, not accounting for the long-term growth that will likely occur from this stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT OVER 1 YEAR
PIF$12.111,239$0.60$743.40

So, there you have it. Even if the stock price doesn’t rise, you could bring in $743.40 in passive income from this dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Polaris Renewable Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a stock that pays out every single month, with even more growth for the future? I'd…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With Only $1,000 on Hand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's only one stock you want to put that $1,000 towards, it should really be this top choice, which…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Behemoth I’d Buy Over Brookfield Renewable Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks look great long term, but not all are set up to produce stable dividends in that time.…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is a must buy for long-term holders and short-term dividend seekers.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Canadian Passive-Income Stocks for Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are a fantastic way to generate income over time while you sit back and watch your portfolio grow.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with just $400, these dividend stocks could help Canadians build a solid income-generating portfolio.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield Canadian stocks provide regular income and increase your portfolio's potential for capital appreciation.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for October

| Adam Othman

If you are seeking to buy a couple of ETFs in Oct 2024, looking beyond Canadian markets and sectors is…

Read more »